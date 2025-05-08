BarberTime Media Network and KIVA Centers Bring Free Peer-Support Training to the CT Barber Expo

BarberTime Kiva24

Empowering Barbers as Mental Health Allies on the Front Lines of Community Care

Partnering with KIVA Centers allows us to bring real, tangible support to the people who are already doing the work, right in the chair. This kind of grassroots impact is how real change begins.” — Euan Davis CEO and Founder of BarberTime

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BarberTime Media Network, Inc. is partnering with the KIVA Centers of Massachusetts at the Connecticut Barber Expo , the largest barber convention in the United States. From May 17–19 at the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, CT, barbers from around the world will gain free access to trauma-informed Peer-Support Training, a powerful tool to better support their clients and communities.This initiative reflects the continued collaboration between BarberTime and KIVA Centers, whose joint mission is to bring meaningful, culturally relevant support services to barbershops and salons, places that often serve as trusted safe spaces for open conversation. In an economic climate filled with uncertainty, these businesses remain steady pillars in their neighborhoods. Now, they’re being equipped with vital tools to help clients navigating mental health, trauma, or substance use challenges.“Barbers have always been more than just service providers, they’re listeners, mentors, and trusted advisors,” said Euan Davis, Founder and CEO of BarberTime Media Network. “Partnering with KIVA Centers allows us to bring real, tangible support to the people who are already doing the work, right in the chair. This kind of grassroots impact is how real change begins.”The peer-support training, offered at no cost, will be available to all attendees of the Connecticut Barber Expo, often called the “Super Bowl” of barber events. Through BarberTime’s platform and media outreach, the initiative has already reached dozens of shops across Massachusetts and now looks to engage thousands of professionals from across the country and around the world.Registration for the free peer-support training is now open:About KIVA Centers:Kiva Centers is a nationally recognized, peer-run, trauma-informed organization offering training, technical assistance, and networking opportunities across Massachusetts. Their mission is to build healing communities for people impacted by trauma, mental health challenges, and substance use centered in peer support and empowerment.About BarberTime Media Network:BarberTime exists to support barbers and stylists in growing their businesses, building community, and generating residual income through strategic branding and digital platforms. The network uplifts industry professionals as cultural and economic anchors in their neighborhoods.For More Information & KIVA24 Resources:Visit https://barbertimeplus.com/kivacenters

