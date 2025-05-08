VHS Learning Academy Now Accepting Applications for Fall 2025

VHS Learning Academy is an accredited full-time online private school. The academy enrolls students from across the United States and around the world in its college preparatory diploma-granting high school program. Graduates have gone on to such prestigi

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students receive a significant boost in college and career readiness from participating in Advanced Placementand career preparation courses. This fall semester, students enrolled at VHS Learning Academy , a full-time online private high school, can develop college-level study skills, gain essential work skills, and investigate career paths by delving into the more than 250 courses offered. The school is now accepting applications for the 2025 fall semester at https://go.vhslearning.org/applynow VHS Learning Academy, formerly known as Massachusetts Mayflower Academy, is an accredited online high school powered by VHS Learning, a nonprofit providing high-quality online courses since 1996. Among the courses being offered this fall are APAfrican American Studies, Fashion Design, and Hospitality and Tourism: Traveling the Globe.APAfrican American Studies examines the diverse social, political, and cultural experiences of Afro Descendant people in the Americas. The course’s four units cover a 3,000-year period and include Origins of the African Diaspora; Freedom, Enslavement and Resistance; The Practice of Freedom; and Movements and Debates. Participating students will develop data analysis skills as they engage with primary and secondary source materials. Students must also complete a summer assignment that consists of reviewing prerequisite content and critical concepts before beginning the course. In addition, course participants must complete an individual project that requires analysis of four related sources on a topic of their choice.Students taking Fashion Design explore career and entrepreneurial opportunities in the fashion industry, sustainable fashion, and the ways in which fashion welcomes people with disabilities. Students will gain technical knowledge such as various hand or machine stitches and the appropriate tools and fabrics for different projects. They will also learn how to communicate assertively and how to positively present their skills, talents, and interests.In Hospitality and Tourism: Traveling the Globe students investigate different businesses within the hospitality and tourism industries and explore the impact of tourism on local, national, and global levels. Course participants will also discover what’s involved in operating tourist locations, creating marketing for leisure and travel, spotting trends, and planning events.“Each student in the academy follows a learning path that allows them to explore career paths and take courses that pique their unique interests,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. “We’re looking forward to welcoming students for the new school year and helping them experience the variety of engaging learning opportunities we offer.”About VHS Learning Academy and VHS LearningVHS Learning Academy is an accredited full-time online private school. The academy enrolls students from across the United States and around the world in its college preparatory diploma-granting high school program. Graduates have gone on to such prestigious colleges as Bates College, California Institute of the Arts, Temple University, and Boston University.VHS Learning Academy is operated by VHS Learning, a nonprofit organization providing high-quality online high school courses since 1996. Accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), VHS Learning courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. Certified teachers provide instruction for more than 250+ unique online courses, including 29 Advanced Placementcourses. For more information, visit VHSLearning.org# # #

