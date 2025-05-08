VHS Learning Opens Registration for Fall 2025 Courses

VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with 27 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere.

The nonprofit offerings over 250 unique instructor-led high school courses, including core subjects, unique electives, Advanced Placement®, and Honors options.

Schools choose VHS Learning courses for their students because of our small class sizes, certified teachers, extensive course catalog, and flexible scheduling.” — Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When VHS Learning ’s fall 2025 course registration opens on May 8, schools will find new course selections for the 2025-26 school year. The nonprofit has added more offerings to its over 250 unique instructor-led high school courses, which range from core subjects and unique electives to Advanced Placementand Honors options.VHS Learning collaborates with schools of all types — urban, rural, public, and private — to expand their programs of study. Among the courses being offered this fall are APAfrican American Studies, Fashion Design, and Hospitality and Tourism: Traveling the Globe. VHS Learning courses are also available to Homeschool students.APAfrican American Studies examines the diverse social, political, and cultural experiences of Afro Descendant people in the Americas. The course’s four units cover a 3,000-year period and include Origins of the African Diaspora; Freedom, Enslavement and Resistance; The Practice of Freedom; and Movements and Debates. Participating students will develop data analysis skills as they engage with primary and secondary source materials. Students must also complete a summer assignment that consists of reviewing prerequisite content and critical concepts before beginning the course. In addition, they will complete an individual project that requires analysis of four related sources on a topic of their choice.Students taking Fashion Design explore career and entrepreneurial opportunities in the fashion industry, sustainable fashion, and the ways in which fashion welcomes people with disabilities. Students will gain technical knowledge such as various hand or machine stitches and the appropriate tools and fabrics for different projects. They will also learn how to communicate assertively and how to positively present their skills, talents, and interests.In Hospitality and Tourism: Traveling the Globe students investigate different businesses within the hospitality and tourism industries and explore the impact of tourism on local, national, and global levels. Course participants will also discover what’s involved in operating tourist locations, creating marketing for leisure and travel, spotting trends, and planning events.Adding VHS Learning courses is quick and easy, as VHS Learning provides the course instructors and curriculum, as well as its team of helpful online learning experts. Schools work with their students to schedule VHS Learning courses into their standard school day, just like any other course offered at the school.“Schools choose VHS Learning courses for their students because of our small class sizes, certified teachers, extensive course catalog, and flexible scheduling,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. “Since our coursework is accessible anywhere students have internet access, schools can work with their students to schedule our courses into the school day, just like any other course offered at the school. We’re looking forward to helping schools and students have more educational choices this fall.”About VHS LearningVHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning’s 250+ online high school courses — including 29 APcourses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses — to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.