The Liquidity Event Returns to Jacksonville May 15 to Unite Business Owners, Franchise Leaders & Investors at Maggiano’s

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Liquidity Event , an elite gathering designed for growth-minded business owners, franchise operators, and strategic investors, returns on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET, hosted in the refined setting of Maggiano’s Little Italy. This evening of strategic insight, purposeful networking, and financial empowerment is where connections evolve into capital and strategies become legacies.Investopedia defines a liquidity event as the financial crescendo of entrepreneurship—when founders and early investors can finally convert ownership into opportunity. The Liquidity Event takes that concept further, blending the traditional definition with a modern twist on wealth access, funding strategy, and entrepreneurial freedom.Event Highlights Include:Franchise Insights 💡Discover how to franchise your existing business or plug into a proven franchise system with expert guidance.Business Capital & Funding 💵Learn how to access capital for new ventures or scale your existing company with insider funding strategies.Exclusive Networking 🤝🏽Connect with decision-makers, investors, and entrepreneurs in a sophisticated, results-driven environment.Strategic Retirement Planning 💻Uncover how top entrepreneurs use properly structured, max-funded Indexed Universal Life (IUL) policies to create tax-free retirement income.Featured Speakers:Dr. Percell Sanders, D.C.Owner, 100% Chiropractic JacksonvilleA Jacksonville native committed to community wellness, Dr. Sanders uses cutting-edge chiropractic methods to empower patients toward physical and holistic health.Randolph Love III, ChFC, CPCU, CLUPresident, ShieldWolf Strongholds A Certified IUL Master and franchise consultant, Randolph Love III brings over a decade of financial and strategic expertise to help business owners accelerate their exits and protect generational wealth. He is also the host of The Entreprenudist Podcast and author of the upcoming book “The Miracle Money Vehicle: How To Make Money Make Babies.”Sponsorship Opportunities AvailableShieldWolf Strongholds is currently welcoming additional sponsors for this high-impact event. Companies interested in showcasing their brand to an engaged and influential audience should contact: Hello@ShieldWolfStrong.comAbout ShieldWolf StrongholdsShieldWolf Strongholds is a 100% virtual wealth protection firm specializing in business exit planning, tax-advantaged retirement strategies, and advanced life insurance education. Learn more at https://shieldwolfstrong.com About The Liquidity EventPresented by The Entreprenudist Podcast, The Liquidity Event is a monthly business “networkshop” held every third Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida. It serves as a launchpad for strategic partnerships, financial breakthroughs, and entrepreneurial education. Register today at https://entreprenudist.com/liquidity

