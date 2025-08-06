Digital Marketing Expert Brook Shepard Featured on The Entreprenudist Podcast

Founder of Mason Interactive shares insights on AI, brand strategy, and scaling smart in today’s digital landscape

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mason Interactive Founder and CEO, Brook Shepard , was recently featured on The Entreprenudist Podcast : The Place To Hear Real Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Bare It All, where he offered a candid, in-depth look at the future of digital marketing, the importance of creative strategy, and how brands can scale responsibly in an evolving marketplace.With over 17 years of experience and more than $1 billion in ad spend managed, Shepard has built Mason Interactive into one of the most trusted digital agencies serving clients across e-commerce, healthcare, education, and lifestyle. In the episode, he discussed how businesses often misinterpret their data, overlook the full customer journey, and fail to align their branding with growth.“Many companies are stuck in what I call a brand prison,” said Shepard. “They focus so much on looking perfect that no one actually sees their content. Visibility must come first.”He also highlighted how his agency uses artificial intelligence not to replace creative work, but to amplify it. By pairing human strategy with scalable AI tools, Mason Interactive helps clients reach more people with smarter content.Throughout the conversation, Shepard emphasized the importance of knowing your customer, tracking the right metrics, and avoiding short-sighted decisions that cut off long-term success. From fashion startups to private schools, his message remains the same: “You can’t Google something you’ve never heard of. Top-of-funnel awareness is still essential.”Listeners gained real-world advice on influencer marketing, omnichannel strategies, and how AI can be leveraged responsibly in brand campaigns. Shepard also shared tactical tips for founders, marketers, and school leaders, including how to evaluate customer acquisition cost, calculate lifetime value, and build marketing systems that scale over time.About Brook ShepardBrook Shepard is the Founder and CEO of Mason Interactive, a premier digital marketing agency where data, design, and strategy come together to drive performance. A recognized thought leader on topics such as AI in advertising, customer acquisition, and omnichannel growth, Shepard is a frequent speaker and trusted advisor to founders and marketing teams nationwide.About The Entreprenudist PodcastThe Entreprenudist Podcast: The Place To Hear Real Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Bare It All is ranked among the top 10 percent of business podcasts globally. Hosted by Randolph Love III, the show features unfiltered, high-impact conversations with today’s business leaders, investors, and innovators.Call to ActionBrook Shepard is passionate about the future of marketing, the balance between creativity and analytics, and helping brands scale strategically. To connect with him or explore working with Mason Interactive, visit www.masoninteractive.com or search “Brook Shepard” on LinkedIn.

