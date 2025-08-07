The Liquidity Event Returns August 21 in Jacksonville with a Powerhouse Lineup of Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs
A Top-Shelf selection of insight from premier Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs Sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ Powered by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys
This month’s event is proudly sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ Powered by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, a national leader in property damage insurance claims and client advocacy.
Featured Guest Speakers:
Tara Patten Weisner
CEO, Weisner Ads
Tara is a high-impact marketing strategist who helps franchisors and multi-location brands scale with clarity and conversions. Her global brand-building experience and bold speaking style empower business owners to lead with confidence and grow with purpose.
Vince Perri
Business Broker, Murtha & Murtha Mergers & Acquisitions
Vince is a seasoned entrepreneur and business educator who teaches professionals how to build companies with real value. As host of Beyond The Claim and creator of The Public Adjuster Handbook, he shares systems for scaling businesses and preparing for profitable exits.
Ivory Orr
Founder and CEO, Bad Chic Chicken & Waffles LLC and Crown Capital Group
A Jacksonville native and serial entrepreneur, Ivory launched a successful food truck brand with his daughter during the pandemic. Now expanding into franchising and national contracts, he is passionate about building generational wealth through business ownership.
About the Host:
Randolph Love III, ChFC®, CPCU®, CLU®
Randolph is the Founder and President of ShieldWolf Strongholds, a 100 percent virtual wealth protection company. He specializes in Business Exit Planning, Indexed Universal Life (IUL), and tax-free retirement income strategies. Randolph is also a partner with The Franchise Consulting Company and host of The Entreprenudist Podcast, ranked in the top 10 percent of business podcasts worldwide. His upcoming book, The Miracle Money Vehicle, outlines a 5-to-10 year path to early retirement using structured trusts and financial planning strategies.
What to Expect:
Franchise Insights: Learn how to franchise your business or invest in a proven model
Business Capital and Funding: Explore options to finance your current or future business
Tax-Free Retirement Strategies: Learn how business owners use IULs to build wealth and retire on their terms
Exclusive Networking: Connect with high-level entrepreneurs, investors, and business professionals
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025
Time: 6:30 PM ET
Location: Maggiano’s Little Italy
10367 Midtown Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Reserve Your Spot:
👉 https://entreprenudist.com/liquidity
This event is ideal for business owners, franchise owners, business suppliers, corporate decision makers, affluent retirees, investors, and those who aspire to be among them.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. To inquire, contact Hello@ShieldWolfStrong.com
About The Liquidity Event
Hosted by Randolph Love III and presented by The Entreprenudist Podcast, The Liquidity Event is Jacksonville’s monthly networking and business education gathering. The event focuses on exit planning, franchise growth, capital access, and financial literacy for entrepreneurs and investors.
Proudly Sponsored by:
Insurance Claim HQ Powered by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys
About ShieldWolf Strongholds
ShieldWolf Strongholds is a fully virtual firm that provides high-level business exit planning, funding strategies, and properly structured Indexed Universal Life (IUL) policies for tax-advantaged retirement and wealth protection.
