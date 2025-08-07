The Liquidity Event Returns August 21 in Jacksonville with a Powerhouse Lineup of Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs

The Liquidity Event, August 21st Vince Perri is speaking at The Liquidity Event, August 21st Ivory Orr is speaking at The Liquidity Event, August 21st Tara Patten Weisner is speaking at The Liquidity Event, August 21st The Liquidity Event

A Top-Shelf selection of insight from premier Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs Sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ Powered by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys

Come feed your stomach and feed your brain at the same time.” — Randolph Love III

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just two weeks, Jacksonville will once again host its premier networking and business growth experience. The Liquidity Event , presented by The Entreprenudist Podcast and hosted by Randolph Love III, returns on Thursday, August 21 at 6:30 PM ET at Maggiano’s Little Italy, 10367 Midtown Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246.This month’s event is proudly sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ Powered by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, a national leader in property damage insurance claims and client advocacy.Featured Guest Speakers:Tara Patten WeisnerCEO, Weisner AdsTara is a high-impact marketing strategist who helps franchisors and multi-location brands scale with clarity and conversions. Her global brand-building experience and bold speaking style empower business owners to lead with confidence and grow with purpose.Vince PerriBusiness Broker, Murtha & Murtha Mergers & AcquisitionsVince is a seasoned entrepreneur and business educator who teaches professionals how to build companies with real value. As host of Beyond The Claim and creator of The Public Adjuster Handbook, he shares systems for scaling businesses and preparing for profitable exits.Ivory OrrFounder and CEO, Bad Chic Chicken & Waffles LLC and Crown Capital GroupA Jacksonville native and serial entrepreneur, Ivory launched a successful food truck brand with his daughter during the pandemic. Now expanding into franchising and national contracts, he is passionate about building generational wealth through business ownership.About the Host:Randolph Love III, ChFC, CPCU, CLURandolph is the Founder and President of ShieldWolf Strongholds , a 100 percent virtual wealth protection company. He specializes in Business Exit Planning, Indexed Universal Life (IUL), and tax-free retirement income strategies. Randolph is also a partner with The Franchise Consulting Company and host of The Entreprenudist Podcast, ranked in the top 10 percent of business podcasts worldwide. His upcoming book, The Miracle Money Vehicle, outlines a 5-to-10 year path to early retirement using structured trusts and financial planning strategies.What to Expect:Franchise Insights: Learn how to franchise your business or invest in a proven modelBusiness Capital and Funding: Explore options to finance your current or future businessTax-Free Retirement Strategies: Learn how business owners use IULs to build wealth and retire on their termsExclusive Networking: Connect with high-level entrepreneurs, investors, and business professionalsEvent Details:Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025Time: 6:30 PM ETLocation: Maggiano’s Little Italy10367 Midtown PkwyJacksonville, FL 32246Reserve Your Spot:This event is ideal for business owners, franchise owners, business suppliers, corporate decision makers, affluent retirees, investors, and those who aspire to be among them.Sponsorship opportunities are still available. To inquire, contact Hello@ShieldWolfStrong.comAbout The Liquidity EventHosted by Randolph Love III and presented by The Entreprenudist Podcast, The Liquidity Event is Jacksonville’s monthly networking and business education gathering. The event focuses on exit planning, franchise growth, capital access, and financial literacy for entrepreneurs and investors.Proudly Sponsored by:Insurance Claim HQ Powered by Hair Shunnarah Trial AttorneysAbout ShieldWolf StrongholdsShieldWolf Strongholds is a fully virtual firm that provides high-level business exit planning, funding strategies, and properly structured Indexed Universal Life (IUL) policies for tax-advantaged retirement and wealth protection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.