Fastport Partners with American Trucking Associations' Workforce Heroes Program to Support Veteran Career Transition

Fastport partners with ATA’s Workforce Heroes Program to help Veterans transition into trucking and transportation careers.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fastport , a leader in helping military veterans transition into civilian careers, has partnered with the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Workforce Heroes Program to expand opportunities for veterans in the transportation and logistics industry. With the high demand for truck drivers and diesel technicians, this collaboration aims to provide service members and veterans with career paths that offer stability, competitive wages, and a strong future.“Our nation’s veterans bring unparalleled dedication, discipline, and leadership skills to the workforce,” said Bill McLennan, CEO of Fastport. “By partnering with ATA’s Workforce Heroes Program, we are not only addressing the ongoing driver and technician shortages but also ensuring that those who have served our country have access to meaningful careers in the trucking industry.”“When the brave men and women in our military return home, we have an obligation to ensure they have the ability to achieve the American Dream that they put their lives on the line to defend,” said Chris Spear, President & CEO of ATA. “The trucking industry is proud to be a source of good-paying, in-demand jobs for these patriots, and ATA’s Workforce Heroes Program aims to deepen this commitment. We are grateful for Fastport’s partnership, which will help give more veterans the opportunity to obtain rewarding careers that match their skills and dedication.”The Workforce Heroes Program is ATA’s initiative to recruit professional drivers and technicians by collaborating with local, state, and federal leaders to develop long-term workforce solutions. The program is particularly focused on recruiting veterans, recognizing their unique skills and commitment, and providing them with a seamless transition into the industry.Through this partnership, Fastport and ATA will work together to:• Identify and recruit veterans interested in trucking and diesel technician careers.• Provide training and career development resources to help them succeed in the industry.• Advocate for policies and initiatives that support veteran employment in transportation.Fastport has a long-standing commitment to veteran employment, having worked with numerous industry leaders and government agencies to connect veterans with career opportunities. This partnership with ATA is another step toward fulfilling their mission of helping military personnel transition successfully into civilian life.For more information about Fastport and its initiatives, visit https://fastport.com/ . To learn more about the Workforce Heroes Program, visit https://www.trucking.org/workforce-heroes About FastportFastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary and a part of the Centers of Excellence to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information about Fastport and Registered Apprenticeships, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org About the American Trucking AssociationsThe American Trucking Associations (ATA) is the largest national trade association representing the trucking industry. Through advocacy, education, and workforce initiatives, ATA promotes policies that ensure the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of America’s trucking industry. The Workforce Heroes Program is a key initiative aimed at addressing driver and technician shortages while providing veterans with career opportunities that honor their service.

