Minister Solly Malatsi launches Roadmap on Digital Transformation of the South African Government, 12 May

Minister Solly Malatsi will lead the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies delegation at the upcoming launch for the Roadmap on the Digital Transformation of the South African Government.

Minister Malatsi chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee tasked with steering the digital transformation of government services, using Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

In March 2025, Cabinet approved the roadmap, setting South Africa on course to formalise the integration of government services and to establish a national digital identity.

This is a flagship initiative of the 7th Administration and a key pillar of Operation Vulindlela phase two as launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 07 May 2025.

Members of the media are invited to the launch which is scheduled as follows:

Date : 12 May 2025 (Monday)

Venue : Gallagher Convention Centre (Midrand, Gauteng Province)

Time : 14:00-17:00

Please RSVP on and direct event queries to: Media_DIPS@Genesis-analytics.com

for media enquiries:

DCDT Media Officer : Mr Kwena Moloto

Cell: +27 83 269 3189

Email: kmoloto@dcdt.gov.za

#servicedeliveryza