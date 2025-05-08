Western Cape Education on Salusiwe Mxayiya representing South Africa at Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF)

Salusiwe Mxayiya from Luhlaza High School in Khayelitsha is set to represent South Africa at the prestigious Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), alongside three other exceptional young innovators from Johannesburg.

Regeneron ISEF 2025, the world’s largest pre-college Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) competition, will take place from 10 to 16 May in Columbus, Ohio.

This year’s fair is celebrating its 75th anniversary and will feature research projects from more than 1 800 learners from nearly every state in the USA and more than 60 countries, regions and territories.

Salusiwe’s project, “Investigating the infection rates of Hector’s lantern fish by the copepod parasite and the implications for population dynamics,” offers groundbreaking insights into the population dynamics of marine species impacted by parasitic infection. Her research reveals that infected lantern fish had significantly lower body mass.

Salusiwe has been collaborating with the South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) to advance her project.

Speaking on the upcoming competition, Salusiwe said: “Being a part of a group that goes to represent South Africa in the Regeneron ISEF in the United States means that I get to be a part of something that is so significant, and I get to inspire other kids in my school and community. It is a dream come true for me and something to give pride to my country, family and school.”

“I also think that it is important that people are knowledgeable about my project because parasitism is an important driver in biological communities, and being aware of its rules and impact in ecology can help us understand better and possibly mitigate any foreseeable dangers in the fish population dynamics and ecosystem. So, I am very excited to be part of this very small group and hope to represent my country to the best that I can,” she said.

Principal of Luhlaza High School, Mutile Qezo, and the school staff expressed immense pride in Salusiwe's accomplishments, emphasising how her achievements reflect the potential of learners from low-income areas, in addition to elevating the school's reputation.

“We believe that she is destined for greater heights,” Mr Qezo proudly said.

He added that Salusiwe's success was made possible through the guidance of her mentor teacher, Ms Mdikazi, and Mr Thomas Mthontsi from NRF-SAEON, as well as the opportunities provided by the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.

Mologadi Motshele, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Eskom Development Foundation, said the Regeneron ISEF is a highly competitive science fair, renowned for showcasing cutting-edge projects, saying: “The inclusion of South African learners highlights the international caliber of local research. Eskom wishes the four participants the very best as they compete against top young scientists from around the world.”

Eskom Expo’s District Expos are currently underway in all provinces across the country. Learners in Grades 4 to 12 can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za



