Karger Publishers Launches AI Innovation Hub to Drive Advancement in Global Health

The AI Innovation Hub is for innovators, researchers & AI developers to co-create solutions that enhance progress in health sciences and biomedical research.

As technology evolves at breakneck speed, we are forming strategic, trusted alliances with AI developers and partners that will be key to thriving in our rapidly changing industry.” — Silvan Häfeli, Head of Innovation & Ventures at Karger Publishers

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of AI’s transformative potential to improve healthcare, scientific research, and communication, Karger recently launched the AI Innovation Hub . This initiative helps companies build innovative AI applications using trusted, peer-reviewed data and solve real-world challenges at every stage in the knowledge cycle. In turn, organizations offering AI-driven technology can find a trusted partner in Karger with over 130 years of publishing experience, peer-reviewed clinical research across 100 medical journals, and a global network in the research community.The Karger AI Innovation Hub targets key health science areas, including:• Clinical Research and Medicine• Digital Health and AI in Healthcare • Life Sciences and Biomedical Research• Patient Care and Education• Public Health and EpidemiologyThe announcement of the AI Innovation Hub signals an evolution in the role scientific publishers play in global health.“At Karger we follow strict guidelines for the responsible use of AI ,” states Silvan Häfeli, Head of Innovation & Ventures at Karger Publishers. “As technology evolves at breakneck speed, we are forming strategic, trusted alliances with AI developers and partners that will be key to thriving in our rapidly changing industry.”Karger supports the full cycle of knowledge: from research and education to clinical application and patient care. This commitment ensures that every AI Innovation Hub partnership contributes to meaningful advancements in global health with the highest integrity.Entrepreneurs and AI developers at innovative organizations in publishing and science are invited to submit partnership proposals for exemplary AI use cases in fields such as Impact & Engagement, Science Communications, or Clinical Decision Making.Karger also celebrates technological advancement in the health sciences and AI through programs such as the annual Vesalius Innovation Award, now in its 6th year of supporting entrepreneurs and startups.For more information about how to collaborate, please visit https://karger.com/pages/ai-innovation-hub About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit www.karger.com

