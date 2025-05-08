Young Professionals from Central Asia Complete Training Course on Strategic Planning

An intensive training course on strategic planning for young advisers from Central Asian countries was held in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, from 5 to 9 May 2025. The event was organized by the OSCE Programme Offices in Bishkek and Dushanbe, with support from the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, and the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat. Mr. Santeri Leinonen, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Youth and Security, welcomed the participants via video message.

The course aimed to enhance practical skills and deepen understanding of the role of strategic advisers in today’s dynamic environment. Participants — young professionals from government institutions, academia, and other relevant organizations — explored key aspects of strategic analysis, communication, and stakeholder engagement.

The training covered the following thematic areas:

The role of political and strategic advisers in public administration;

Strategy development and implementation in rapidly evolving political contexts;

Engaging internal and external stakeholders, including inclusive approaches to various social groups;

Developing communication strategies, including public speaking, working with the media, and tools for public diplomacy.

The course was based on practical learning and active participation. Attendees improved their skills in drafting analytical materials, speeches, and briefings on key policy and development issues.

Delivered in an interactive format, the training served as a platform for knowledge exchange and strengthened regional co-operation in the field of planning and advisory work.