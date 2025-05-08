Submit Release
Update - Road Closure - RT 15 Cambridge

Roadway is now open


Thank you




VT-15 between Deer Run Loop and Cambridge Junction Rd in Cambridge is CLOSED due to a motor vehicle crash. Expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.


Christie Raymond

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173

 

