Riad Tizwa Marrakech Unveils 1960 Sketches by Pop Art Pioneer Derek Boshier

Riad Tizwa Marrakech Unveils Rare 1960 Sketches by Pop Art Pioneer Derek Boshier

We are thrilled to show the drawings Derek made in the 19060's on one of his first trips abroad from the UK. His observations captured the beauty and creativity of Morocco.” — Daniel Bee

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riad Tizwa Marrakech Unveils Rare 1960 Sketches by Pop Art Pioneer Derek BoshierHotel Riad Tizwa in Marrakech is honored to present a newly unveiled exhibition of 12 rare sketches by the late British pop artist Derek Boshier, created during his formative 1960 visit to Marrakech. These works, never before exhibited and shown for the first time in Morocco, offer a unique glimpse into the early vision of an artist who would become a defining voice in British pop art.Boshier, who studied alongside David Hockney at the Royal College of Art in London, emerged in the 1960s as a critical observer of the Americanization of British culture. His early works, such as Special K and England’s Glory, juxtaposed consumer imagery with political commentary, establishing his reputation for incisive social critique. Throughout his career, Boshier expanded his practice across various media, including painting, drawing, collage, sculpture, photography, film, video, assemblage, and installations.His collaborations with musicians like David Bowie—designing album covers for Lodger (1979) and Let's Dance (1983)—and The Clash further cemented his influence on contemporary culture. Boshier's works are held in prestigious collections worldwide, including the Tate Britain, MoMA New York, the British Museum, the Victoria & Albert Museum, and the Centre Pompidou in Paris.Boshier passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on September 5, 2024, at the age of 87. His death was noted in major publications including The New York Times, The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Independent, highlighting his significant contributions to the art world and his collaborations with prominent figures in music and artThe unveiling at Riad Tizwa coincides with the riad's partnership with the prestigious 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair in Marrakech - the leading international art fair dedicated to contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora. This partnership underscores Riad Tizwa's commitment to fostering cultural dialogue and supporting the arts within the vibrant context of Marrakech. Founded in London in 2013 and now held annually in New York, London, and Marrakech, 1-54 has become a vital platform for emerging and established African artists, curators, and collectors. Marrakech’s edition brings together galleries, institutions, and thought leaders for a vibrant, city-wide celebration of African creativity and innovation. Riad Tizwa is honoured to work with 1-54.To arrange an appointment to see the works - please email the hotel directly.Riad Tizwa Marrakech originally opened in 2006 and very quickly became one of the must stay hotels in the Red City. The heady combination of environmental consciousness, being located in the most upmarket neighbourhood of Dar El Bacha - and an aesthetic which ensures every bedroom is unique and warm, made Riad Tizwa an instant hit with discerning travelers from around the globe.This recent refurbishment introduced enhanced environmental features including state of the art solar panels and new sustainable local craft decorations - supporting Moroccan artisans, and also deepen the unique authentic aesthetic. The new bedroom on the ground floor is perhaps the most romantic in the riad – with both a walk-in shower and luxurious bath tub, and the new roof terrace, brings fresh stunning views across the medina adding to the relaxing and tranquil atmosphere.In 2008, the hotel received the esteemed Clef Verte International eco-label and was amongst the first Riads in Morocco to achieve the sustainable businesspractice award.

