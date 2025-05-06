Hotel Riad Tizwa in Morocco expands to the coast with new beach apartment for rent in Essaouira

Sunset Sea View Essaouira

Riad Tizwa, known for its award-winning, design-led riads in Marrakech & Fes, is delighted to announce the opening of a brand-new beach apartment in Essaouira.

Essaouira has long been one of our favourite cities in Morocco. It feels like a natural next step for Riad Tizwa to offer our guests the chance to experience this laid-back coastal gem. ” — Richard Bee

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riad Tizwa , known for its award-winning, design-led riads in Marrakech and Fes, is delighted to announce the opening of a brand-new beach apartment in Essaouira, offering guests the same warmth, style, and sustainability ethos that the brand is celebrated for—now just steps from the sea.Located in the heart of Essaouira’s UNESCO-listed medina and a stone’s throw from the beach, the new Riad Tizwa apartment blends Moroccan charm with contemporary coastal living. The property features views of the historical medina, private outdoor space, a fully equipped kitchen, and thoughtful design touches that reflect both the town’s bohemian spirit and Tizwa’s refined aesthetic.“Essaouira has long been one of our favourite cities in Morocco,” said Richard Bee Co-Owner of Riad Tizwa. “It felt like a natural next step for our hotel brand —to offer our guests the chance to experience this laid-back coastal gem with the comfort, care, and attention to detail they’ve come to expect from Tizwa.”The beach apartment caters to independent travellers, couples, and families looking for a stylish and self-contained 2-bedroom escape while still benefiting from Riad Tizwa’s trademark hospitality. Guests will also receive exclusive access to Riad Tizwa’s team for local recommendations and bespoke experiences tailored to Essaouira’s unique rhythm.With its cool sea breezes, surf-friendly waves, and vibrant arts scene, Essaouira is quickly emerging as a top destination for travellers seeking an authentic, slower-paced alternative to Marrakech. And now guests can explore this seaside retreat with the same focus on comfort, character, and sustainability that defines the Tizwa experience.Bookings for the Essaouira Beach Apartment will be open soon for stays from July 2025. Early guests can enjoy special opening rates and curated welcome amenities as part of the property's launch celebration.Essaouira is increasingly accessible, with direct flights from several European cities. Airlines such as Ryanair, easyJet, Vueling, and Transavia offer seasonal flights from destinations including London Stansted, Paris (Beauvais and Orly), Marseille, Madrid, Barcelona, Bordeaux, Lyon, and Nantes. Additionally, Air Arabia Maroc provides seasonal domestic flights from Rabat.Adding to the city's cultural allure, the Mohammed VI City for Arts and Culture, designed by the late Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, is currently under construction. This ambitious project aims to promote the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Essaouira and is scheduled for completion in 2027.About Riad TizwaFounded in 2006, Riad Tizwa operates boutique, design-focused accommodations in Marrakech, Fes, and now Essaouira. Known for its warm service, sustainability leadership, and elegant interiors, Riad Tizwa has earned global recognition, including the Green Key (Clef Verte) eco-label and ongoing participation in the Tuu Eco Stay Awards.ends.Press HighlightsMarrakech• The Times (UK) ranked Riad Tizwa as the 6th best riad in Marrakech, noting it as "Best for shopping" and describing it as a "fuss-free retreat from the medina’s sensory overload," featuring "six large airy rooms" and a rooftop terrace where "breakfast is served whenever you want."• The Telegraph (UK) awarded it a 9/10 for location and praised its "Style and Character," highlighting its proximity to Dar el Bacha palace and the souks, as well as its "flower-filled courtyard" and "warm, friendly service."• The Independent (UK) recognized Riad Tizwa as "Best for affordable chic," emphasizing its traditional Moroccan design and the option to enjoy breakfast on the rooftop terrace.• The Guardian (UK) included it in their "Top 10 Riads in Marrakech," stating, "Tizwa is the kind of place that makes you go 'ahh …' the minute you swoosh through the door."Fes• The Telegraph (UK) commended its location with a perfect 10/10 score, noting it's "less than a minute from the nearest taxi drop-off point at Batha" and within easy reach of the souks and notable restaurants. The riad's "lived in and loved" atmosphere and personalized service were also highlighted.• The Luxury Editor praised Riad Tizwa Fes as a "charming and welcoming sanctuary," emphasizing its blend of traditional beauty with modern comforts, such as thoughtful bathroom amenities and a knowledgeable house manager.

