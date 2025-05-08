Announcement of IX Asia Index Advisory Committee Member Update

Mr. David Quah and Mr. Manoonrat Lertkomolsuk will join as new member and Mr. CHOW Hin Poon Hugh will retire from Advisory Committee effective 8 May 2025

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, IX Capital International (“IXCI”) announced that Mr. David Quah and Mr. Manoonrat Lertkomolsuk will join as new member to the IX Asia Index Advisory Committee (“Advisory Committee”). Mr. David Quah and Mr. Manoonrat Lertkomolsuk together possesses over 50 years of investment product and asset management experience that will enhance the committee’s mission to provide guidance on the IX Asia Indexes’ methodologies, index design and governance.

IXCI at the same time announced the retirement of CHOW Hin Poon Hugh (Vice Chairman of Advisory Committee). He will retire upon completion of his term in accordance with the Committee’s rule. The Advisory Committee expresses its heartfelt gratitude for Mr. CHOW’s invaluable contributions and leadership during the past three years. IXCI wishes him all the best for his future endeavours.

The three membership changes will take place with immediate effect.

Mr. Kiatchai SOPHASTIENPHONG, Chairman of Advisory Committee, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Quah and Mr. Lertkomolsuk to our Advisory Committee. Our Advisory Committee comprises industry leaders and experts who provide invaluable guidance and strategic counsel to IX Asia Indexes. With Mr. Quah and Mr. Lertkomolsuk’s exceptional background, we are confident that they will make significant contributions to the success of IX Asia Indexes.”

After the new appointments, there will be 9 members in the IX Asia Index Advisory Committee. They are Mr. Kiatchai SOPHASTIENPHONG (Chairman), Mrs. Irene OL WONG, Mr. Kevin LEUNG, Mr. Mark Kwai Ching HO, Mr. HO Hock Guan Samuel, Dr. Charleston SIN, Mr. Oliver Ng, Mr. David Quah and Mr. Manoonrat Lertkomolsuk. For more details about IX Asia Index Advisory Committee, please refer to https://www.ix-index.com/committee.html.

For more details about Mr. Quah and Mr. Lertkomolsuk please refer to Appendix 1.

中國香港－2025年5月8日－信昇資本國際宣布柯江明先生及Manoonrat Lertkomolsuk先生加入信昇亞洲指數諮詢委員會（「諮詢委員會」）。二人合共具備超過50年的豐富資產管理經驗與金融產品專業知識，將進一步推動委員會在指數方法論、指數設計及公司管治的指導工作。

同時，信昇亞洲指數諮詢委員會（「諮詢委員會」）副主席兼成員周憲本先生，已完成任期並正式卸任。諮詢委員會謹此向周先生於任期內所作出的寶貴貢獻及領導表達衷心感謝。信昇資本國際祝願周先生未來一切順利。

上述三項成員變動即日正式生效。

諮詢委員會主席Kiatchai SOPHASTIENPHONG先生表示：「我們非常高興歡迎柯江明先生及Lertkomolsuk先生加入我們的諮詢委員會。諮詢委員會成員由業界領袖及專家組成，為信昇亞洲指數提供寶貴的指導與策略建議。憑藉二位的新成員的卓越背景，我們有信心他們將為信昇亞洲指數的成功作出重大貢獻。」

在變動後，諮詢顧問委員會將有9 名成員。他們分別是：顧問委員會主席Kiatchai SOPHASTIENPHONG 先生、黃愛玲女士、梁家祐先生、何福元先生、房育 輝博士、冼超舜博士、伍子權先生、柯江明 以及Manoonrat Lertkomolsuk。欲了解信昇亞洲指數顧問委員會的更多詳細資訊，請參考 https://www.ix-index.com/committee.html.

欲了解江明先及Lertkomolsuk先生的更多詳情，請參考附錄1。



Appendix 1 (附錄 1)

Mr. David Quah (柯江明)

Managing Director & Responsible Officer,

Asset Management

Silver Nile Global Investments Limited

Mr. David Quah is a seasoned financial professional with more than 25 years of experience in asset management, exchange‑traded funds (ETFs), big‑data‑driven and quantitative products. In his current role at Silver Nile Global Investments Limited—formerly FUTEC Financial Group—he oversees multi‑asset allocation and portfolio management for professional investors across equities, bonds, ETFs, funds, private equity, and real estate. He also acts as a Responsible Officer licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) activities.

Prior to joining Silver Nile, Mr. Quah held senior positions including Managing Director, Quantitative Investment Solutions and Value Partners Asset Management Malaysia at Value Partners Group, one of Hong Kong’s leading independent asset managers; Head of ETF at Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong); Nearly two decades at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) in policy, product development, information services, trading, and client services. Earlier in his career he served at the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and taught at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He also interned at the World Bank’s Industry Development Department in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Quah holds an MBA from the International University of Japan and completed executive education at INSEAD. His deep expertise in product development, market infrastructure, and asset management makes him a valuable contributor to the IX Asia Index Advisory Committee.

柯江明先生是一位擁有逾 25 年經驗的資深金融專業人士，專長於 ETF、大數據及量化投資產品。目前擔任 銀豐環球投資集團有限公司（前稱 FUTEC Financial Group）外部資產管理董事總經理，負責為專業投資者提供股票、債券、ETF、基金、私募股權及房地產等多元資產配置與投資組合管理。同時，他亦是 香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（SFC）認可的負責人，持有第 4 類（證券投資顧問）及第 9 類（資產管理）牌照。

加入銀豐環球前，柯先生曾任：惠理集團量化投資方案董事總經理及馬來西亞資產管理部董事總經理；未來資產環球投資（香港） ETF 業務主管；在 香港交易所（HKEX） 任職近二十年，涉獵政策、產品開發、資訊服務、交易及客戶服務等範疇。其早年曾在 香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會工作，亦於 香港中文大學擔任教學助理，並於美國華盛頓世界銀行產業發展部實習，累積國際經驗。

柯江明先生持有日本國際大學工商管理碩士學位，並曾於歐洲工商管理學院 (INSEAD) 修讀高階管理課程。憑藉其在產品開發、市場基礎建設及資產管理領域的深厚經驗，柯先生將為信昇亞洲指數諮詢委員會帶來寶貴洞見與支持。

Mr. Manoonrat Lertkomolsuk

Former President

SME Bank, Thailand

Mr. Manoonrat Lertkomolsuk brings with him over four decades of diverse leadership experience in finance, investment management, and public sector banking across Thailand and the United States. He was most recently the President of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME Bank), where he oversaw all operational aspects of the bank’s 94 branches and 1,700 employees. Under his leadership, the bank advanced key government policies and supported Thai SMEs in enhancing their competitiveness on the global stage.

His previous positions include Managing Director at ING Mutual Funds Management (Thailand), where he led one of the country’s top three foreign asset management firms, and directorships at ING Asset Management (Thailand), Thai-Zurich Insurance, and SME Bank. He has also served in senior investment banking roles at Bank of Asia and First Bangkok City Finance and Securities and has led ventures in both the U.S. and Thailand.

Mr. Lertkomolsuk holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from San Diego State University and an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Grossmont College. With his extensive experience in asset management, securities, and economic development, he brings valuable insights to the IX Asia Index Advisory Committee.

Manoonrat Lertkomolsuk 先生擁有逾四十年橫跨泰國與美國的金融、資產管理及公共銀行領域的豐富領導經驗。最近，他出任泰國中小企業發展銀行（SME Bank）行長，全面負責全國 94 間分行及 1,700 多名員工的營運，並於任內積極推動政府政策，協助泰國中小企業提升競爭力、拓展國際市場。

Lertkomolsuk先生曾任多家重量級金融機構要職，包括擔任 ING 泰國資產管理公司董事總經理，領導該國三大外資資產管理公司之一；亦曾出任 ING 資產管理（泰國）、Thai Zurich Insurance 及 中小企業銀行 等董事。他早年亦於 Bank of Asia 與 First Bangkok City Finance and Securities 擔任高級投資銀行職位，並在美國及泰國創辦並營運多項企業。

Lertkomolsuk 先生畢業於美國加州聖地牙哥州立大學，取得財務學士學位，並於格羅斯蒙特學院獲得工商管理副學士學位。憑藉其在資產管理、證券及經濟發展方面的深厚經驗，他將為信昇亞洲指數諮詢委員會帶來寶貴洞見與支持。



About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24x7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 29 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers’ portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes has also been named among the 2024 China Brand Innovation Top 100 (Financial Innovation Category) at the Asian Brand Economic Summit (ABEC Beijing 2025). IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification.

Website: https://ix-index.com/

Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.html

About IX Crypto Indexes

The ixCrypto index (“IXCI”) is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services and Bloomberg terminal on IXCI <GO>. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI”, “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.



信昇亞洲指數（“IX Asia Indexes”）與信昇亞洲指數顧問委員會

信昇資本國際有限公司是一間證券投資顧問及指數公司。其指數業務-信昇亞洲指數提供實時數字資產和創新指數，信昇數字貨幣指數屢獲殊榮，每天24 小時（24x7）指數發怖。自 2018 年 12 月在香港推出首個數字基準指數以來， 信昇數字貨幣指數系列已擴展至29隻指數，包括 1 隻市場指數、2 隻單幣指數(設計用作交易所推出期貨之用)、 16 隻現貨結算標準價格指數, 2隻行業指數及6隻基金（等權、平方根市值）系列指數, 及2隻比特幣/以太幣組合指數。為確保指數的編算方法和運營的專業性和公正性，信昇亞洲成立了其指數顧問委員會。指數委員會邀請了來自不同行業的代表參與，包括基金管理，交易所，經紀，金融區塊鏈以及數字服務等領域。指數顧問委員會將每年召開四次會議，討論與 IX 亞洲指數有關的事項，包括監察並指導信昇亞洲指數的數據來源，編算方法和日常運營，為信昇亞洲指數的未來發展提供專業指導，並根據實際需要處理其他事務及決定。

信昇亞洲指數榮獲由經濟通舉辦的2019年和2021年金融科技獎（財富投資與管理）。亦獲得2022年度新城財經台主辦及KPMG 協辦「香港金融科技發展大獎」兩項獎項，分別是年度初創企業及「基礎科技-大數據」之獎項。此外，還獲得 Echolade 主辦的2024年度亞太傑出成就企業大獎。信昇亞洲指數亦於亞洲品牌經濟峰會（ABEC 北京 2025）榮獲「2024 中國品牌創新百強（金融創新類別）」殊榮。信昇亞洲指數完成了 IOSCO 合規聲明並獲得 ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS 認證。

詳見網站：https://ix-index.com/

顧問委員會: https://ix-index.com/committee.html

有關 信昇數字貨幣指數

信昇數字貨幣指數(“IXCI”) 在2018年12月12號推出，是香港第一隻數字貨幣指數。指數的基日是2018年12月3日，基值是1000，以美金計算。IXCI的設計旨在簡潔易明並有效反映世界數字貨幣市場的表現。指數的範疇涵蓋數字貨幣市場中累計的流通總市值之⾸的80%，並需要在指數總結⽇期前 90 天內同時符合平均交易量排名高位的要求。這項指數按季進⾏指數總結，並具有快速纳⼊指數的機制。由2022 年 6 月 23日開始，14隻指數實時指數以24x7每5秒發佈一次。實時指數發佈數據可以通過信昇亞洲指數數據公司發佈與彭博社終端機上的IXCI <GO>獲取。而 IXCI、IXBI 和IXEI 亦可通過納斯達克全球指數數據服務（GIDS）獲取，代碼為“IXCI”,“IXBI”和“IXEI”，發佈間距保持為 15秒不變。

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.