TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 Acton Children’s Business Fair

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, the Acton Children’s Business Fair will occur in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

20th Street from Q Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based on prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no-parking signage. Vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no-parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

###