New AI Tutor That's Safe for Kids

Girl with ESource Academy AI-Tutor

EDDIE - ESource's New AI-Powered K12 Tutor

Designed for Homeschoolers, Parents, and Teachers: EDDIE Uses Scaffolding, Adaptive Learning, and Child-Safe Searches to Support Student Learning

Students tutored one-on-one outperform 98% of students trained in the classroom alone.”
— Benjamin Bloom
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESource AI University has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) tutor designed to support K–12 learning while prioritizing student privacy. Called EDDIE, the tool is now available to homeschoolers, parents, and educators seeking personalized, device-safe learning support over the summer and beyond.

EDDIE uses scaffolding and adaptive learning methods to help students build understanding progressively. The platform stores all progress locally on the user's device, with no child accounts required and no centralized data collection. This privacy-first approach is designed to align with COPPA, FERPA, and GDPR guidelines.

The learning model behind EDDIE reflects the findings of Benjamin Bloom’s 2-Sigma Problem, a widely cited study showing that students who receive one-on-one tutoring perform better than 98% of their peers in traditional classroom settings.

“EDDIE doesn’t just teach—it coaches and supports,” said Joe DiDonato, President of ESource AI University. “We designed it to be a flexible resource for families and educators looking to reinforce learning in a safe, supportive environment.”

Use Cases for EDDIE:

- Homeschooling families who want consistent academic guidance across subjects
- Parents who wish to reinforce learning during school breaks
- Teachers seeking supplemental tools for personalized student support

Notable Features:

- Scaffolding and adaptive learning to promote skill mastery
- Local-only data storage with no user profiles required
- Compatibility with mobile and desktop devices
- Designed with privacy and child safety in mind
- Monthly or annual access with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee

A demonstration video is available at: https://vimeo.com/1039304602
To learn more, visit: https://esourceu.com/ai-tutors/

About ESource AI University
ESource AI University is the innovation division of ESource Corp, a technology company focused on developing accessible, compliant, and user-friendly AI tools for education, training, and creative development.

Joe DiDonato
ESource AI University
+1 973-829-0010
jdidonato@esourcecorp.com
Demonstration of EDDIE - ESource's New AI-Powered K12 Tutor

