Scientist Home Future Health Limited Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement For Its Proposed Public Offering

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scientist Home Future Health Limited (“the Company”), specializes in the retail trading of health supplements and topical creams, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. [333-283430]) for its proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock.The Company expects to offer 2,700,000 shares of common stock at a proposed price of $1.50 per share. The shares are expected to be quoted on OTC Markets and the ticker symbol will be given by FINRA after filing of Form 15c2-11.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed and declared effective by the SEC on April 28, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus . The copy of the prospectus may be obtained via the SEC’s website atAbout Scientist Home Future Health LimitedScientist Home Future Health Limited is a Nevada company, with full operation through its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, which focuses on bone and joint wellness solutions. The Company’s products are designed for health-conscious consumers seeking scientifically formulated, high-quality alternatives to traditional over-the-counter remedies.Investor Contact:Mr. Chan Siu HungCEOScientist Home Future Health Limited+852 5702 3076scientisthomefh@gmail.comForward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of risks, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offer, solicitation, or sale shall occur in any jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. A registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC and is effective. Investors should read the prospectus and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for complete information before making any investment decision.________________________________________

