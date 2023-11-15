Hexcellence Teams Up OTC Markets: Bridging the Path to US Capital Market for ASEAN
As always, we welcome entrepreneurs to engage in our free preliminary assessment programme in order to understand their readiness before approaching international investors.”KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 31, 2023, a remarkable event brought together industry leaders and visionaries. OTC Markets, a platform for international companies seeking to access U.S. investors, hosted an event, aptly named "OTC Markets: Marketplace for International Companies to Access U.S. Investors." As the first approved OTC Markets premium provider in Asia, Hexcellence Consulting jointly co-hosting and served as the prime sponsor for this occasion, alongside OTC Markets.
The event focused on three essential pathways for companies aiming to enter the U.S. capital market: Cross-trading, Initial Public Offering (IPO), and Reverse Takeover (RTO). Each of these pathways presents distinct opportunities and challenges for international companies looking to access the vast pool of U.S. investors. Among the notable guests in attendance was OTC Markets' Head of APAC Business Development, International Corporate Services, Catherine (Chao) Shang. Her presence underscored the significance of the event and the growing importance of the APAC region in the global investment landscape.
During the event's opening speech, Ms. Catherine (Chao) Shang, shared insights on the advantages of Cross-Border Trading. She highlighted the cost-effectiveness of making shares publicly tradable in the U.S., with expenses as low as 1% of what an IPO would entail. This approach carries no additional legal risks, compliance burdens, or accounting complexities. Moreover, it enhances company valuation and trading liquidity while expanding the U.S. investor base.
Supporting these insights, data from the Oxford Metric Study provided convincing evidence for companies to explore Cross-Trading on OTC Markets. The study revealed a marked surge in share valuation within the OTC QX market and a substantial uptick in trading volume, both in the U.S. and the companies' respective home markets. Furthermore, this strategy has proven to broaden the shareholder base and strengthen corporate presence in the U.S.
Following Ms. Catherine (Chao) Shang's enlightening speech, Hexcellence Consulting's Managing Partner, Seah Chia Yee, took the stage to elaborate the processes and challenges associated with two other listing pathways: Initial Public Offering (IPO) and Reverse Takeover (RTO). He also pointed out the main differences between these approaches. Mr. Seah Chia Yee highly recommended Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to consider uplisting to OTCQB and OTCQX. This strategic move can enhance liquidity and boost their visibility to a global investor audience, providing SMEs with a valuable opportunity for growth and success.
Next up, Jason Tang, a senior partner at Marcum Asia CPAs LLP, shared important insights about the difficulties companies face when trying to list on U.S. Capital Markets, especially in relation to accounting standards. Mr. Tang explained the complex challenges and problems that businesses encounter when they need to meet the strict U.S. accounting standards. the subsequent discussion, Dr. Darren Wong, the CEO and Founding Partner of Esente Advisory, has emphasized the crucial role of investor relations (IR) for publicly listed companies. He made a simple yet essential point: companies that actively engage with their investors tend to see higher stock prices compared to those that don't prioritize IR.
Nestled in the heart of Southeast Asia, Hexcellence has witnessed the emergence of numerous promising companies venturing into the international financial arena. Seah Chia Yee together with the partners Yee Chee Yong, and Dennis Loh, reaffirming the firm's commitment to providing advisory services for companies seeking to navigate the U.S. capital markets. With the team of professionals, Hexcellence is confident to offer comprehensive assistance to these companies through the processes of listing and fundraising, supporting their growth and success in the global market.
During the closing, Seah Chia Yee welcomed the entrepreneurs and participants to conduct the free preliminary assessment program to understand whether if their company is eligible and ready to en-route to the capital market. To know more about the assessment program, please feel free to contact to the Hexcellence team @ info@hexcellence.co or +60 11 5636 6286.
About Hexcellence Consulting
Hexcellence Consulting is a professional and experienced corporate advisory firm that specializes in company restructuring, listing on US Capital Markets, namely Nasdaq, NYSE, and OTC Markets, as well as all aspects of going public. We work closely with clients throughout the entire listing process, communicating with third parties such as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA, independent accountant, security attorney, and more. In addition to listing services, the team also offer comprehensive advisory services for general corporate operations, business transactions, and regulatory matters.
