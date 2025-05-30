Province strengthens response to combat downtown street crime, disorder

CANADA, May 30 - Businesses in British Columbia will be better protected against property crimes with the launch of a new public-safety initiative focused on addressing street disorder and non-violent offences.

The new Community Safety and Targeted Enforcement (C-STEP) program will boost police efforts tackling public-safety challenges that are affecting businesses and communities. Through C-STEP, police can strengthen operations that address street crimes, such as robbery, shoplifting, theft and property damage, and the associated impacts on public safety, community well-being and the growth of B.C.’s economy.

“Businesses that have been the victims of theft rings and shoplifting are understandably frustrated by the losses they have suffered,” said Terry Yung, Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services. “Building on the proven success of other public-safety initiatives, we are implementing C-STEP to further strengthen these efforts that support safer downtown cores, so people can build a good life in a safe community.”

The Province is allocating as much as $5 million in new funding for the initiative, which will provide police with enhanced tools, technology and investigative resources to curb property crimes.

In addition to enforcement, C-STEP will also support police initiatives to develop co-ordinated operational plans that unite law enforcement, businesses, outreach teams and social services to deliver a strategic, preventive approach to tackling street disorder.

“Our downtown communities are more than just economic hubs. They are the heartbeat of our cities, bringing people together to work, explore, create and connect with culture,” said Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Our downtowns reflect the energy and diversity that makes our Province unique, and the new C-STEP program is laying the groundwork for safer, more dynamic downtowns, ensuring they remain vibrant spaces for everyone.”

Funding provided through C-STEP can also support proactive patrols and increased police presence to improve physical and social conditions of public spaces by addressing disruptive or unlawful behaviours, such as open drug use or trafficking, disturbances, obstruction, indecent acts and/or public intoxication.

Additionally, the initiative will enhance police capacity to effectively work alongside front-line social-service providers, ensuring individuals in crisis are connected to the appropriate and available services.

“The B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police supports the C-STEP initiative and funding directed toward addressing street disorder across our province,” said Chief Supt. Wendy Mehat, president of the B.C. Associations of Chiefs of Police. “Police leaders continue to raise concerns about repeat offending and the impacts of chronic street-level crime on public safety and community well-being. We recognize that a co-ordinated, multi-agency response is essential, and we are committed to working alongside government and community partners to develop long-term, sustainable solutions. Our shared goal is safer, healthier communities for all British Columbians.”

C-STEP builds on the existing Specialized Investigation and Targeted Enforcement (SITE) program, with the B.C. RCMP administering the funding to police on behalf of government. Together, these programs will help police agencies implement comprehensive public-safety strategies to tackle violent and non-violent crime, adapt to emerging policing needs and stay responsive to evolving crime trends.

Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General –

“B.C. businesses are the backbone of our province, and it’s essential that they’re supported to deal with public-safety challenges such as theft, vandalism and shoplifting, which threaten their prosperity. C-STEP will prioritize high-incident hot spots, including major shopping corridors and areas where public-safety concerns exist, so law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to address crime and help to build safer, more vibrant downtowns for everyone.”

Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation –

“Small businesses are the foundation of B.C.’s economy, and ensuring people and businesses can thrive in safe, welcoming downtown areas is a priority for our government. This new program is a great step forward in the Province’s ongoing commitment to building safer communities, while helping our local businesses to prosper.”

Deputy Chief Const. Howard Chow, Vancouver Police Department –

“Open drug use, street disorder and criminal activity has negatively impacted the health of our downtown core and surrounding neighbourhoods, making people feel less safe. Addressing these challenges requires support from all levels of government, and we welcome any new initiative that will help our officers prevent crime, arrest offenders and make Vancouver a safer city.”

Jane Talbot, president and CEO, Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association –

“This initiative reflects a clear recognition of the urgent public-safety challenges facing downtown cores, including the growing impact of non-violent and repeat offenders on small businesses. Any step forward is important, and we see this as a significant and encouraging move in the right direction. Downtown Van is committed to continued collaboration with the province and all partners to build a safer, more vibrant city for everyone.”

Tony Hunt, general manager of loss prevention, London Drugs –

“We welcome the C-STEP initiative as a meaningful step forward, supporting local projects that address prolific and repeat offenders. Across British Columbia, communities and businesses are facing rising levels of violence, organized retail crime and abuse targeting workers. This growing disorder is eroding safety and public confidence — especially in our downtowns, which are vital to our economy. It’s essential that we track its impact, and we look forward to seeing and celebrating the positive outcomes this program can deliver.”

Budget 2025 invests $235 million in new funding over the next three years to help improve community safety through various public-safety and justice programs.

The SITE program introduced under the B.C. government’s Safer Communities Action Plan provides operational funding for police departments to enhance proactive enforcement and investigative techniques to target repeat violent offending.

The Vancouver Police Department reported that between October 2024 and January 2025, the SITE initiative led to a 27% drop in violent crime in Hastings Crossing and a 45% drop in weapon-related assaults in Gastown, with January 2025 recording the lowest violent- and property-crime rates in Hastings Crossing in over two years.

To learn more about government’s action to keep communities safe and strong, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/safer-communities/