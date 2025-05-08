New Book 'FIDO: Forget It, Drive On' by José F. Morillo Offers Insight into Resilience and Leadership

José F. Morillo FIDO: FORGET IT, DRIVE ON!

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- José F. Morillo , a former hospital executive and current entrepreneur, announces the release of his debut nonfiction book, FIDO: Forget It, Drive On . The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.Inspired by a military mantra passed down from Morillo’s father, FIDO explores the power of resilience through life’s personal and professional challenges. The acronym, which stands for “Forget It, Drive On,” is a core theme that shaped the author’s mindset from childhood into his years as a healthcare leader and now as an entrepreneur in the dog daycare and boarding industry.Morillo began his career in healthcare as a physical therapist and went on to serve as the CEO of two hospitals in Southwest Florida. Today, he owns and operates three dog daycare and boarding franchises in the Houston, Texas area. His diverse career path and life experiences form the backbone of FIDO, a reflection on perseverance, purpose, and personal growth.“This book is a culmination of a life guided by a simple but powerful principle,” Morillo said. “FIDO isn’t just a phrase—it’s a mindset that helped me move through difficulty with clarity and resolve.”FIDO: Forget It, Drive On is available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F2SFHTL7 About the Author:José F. Morillo is a Houston-based entrepreneur and former healthcare executive. After nearly two decades in hospital leadership, he transitioned into business ownership in the pet care sector. Raised in a military family, Morillo applies the principles of discipline and resilience throughout his life and now shares that perspective in his writing.

