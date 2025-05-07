House Resolution 225 Printer's Number 1572

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Sponsors J.HARRIS, GALLAGHER, KHAN, DAVIDSON, GIRAL, CONKLIN, McNEILL, HOWARD, ISAACSON, VENKAT, PROBST, WAXMAN, PICKETT, MERSKI, DONAHUE, D. MILLER, BURGOS, SMITH-WADE-EL, WARREN, SCHLOSSBERG, MAYES, SANCHEZ, PARKER, HILL-EVANS, KAZEEM, BENNINGHOFF, JAMES, HOHENSTEIN, DOUGHERTY, NEILSON, O'MARA, BOROWSKI, DELLOSO, FLEMING

Short Title A Resolution recognizing May 13, 2025, as "Cancer Action Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Cancer Action Day – May 13, 2025

Generated 05/07/2025 07:06 PM

