House Resolution 199 Printer's Number 1430

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Sponsors

LABS, MARCELL, TOMLINSON, HANBIDGE, McNEILL, PICKETT, SCHEUREN, CUTLER, VENKAT, M. MACKENZIE, ZIMMERMAN, GUENST, BOROWSKI, RIVERA, NEILSON, REICHARD, MERSKI, MALAGARI, D. WILLIAMS, O'MARA, MENTZER, K.HARRIS, CONKLIN, CIRESI, WARREN, ROWE, GILLEN

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the month of October 2025 as "Breast Cancer Awareness Month" and October 17, 2025, as "National Mammography Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing October 2025 as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” and October 17, 2025, as “National Mammography Day”

