House Resolution 199 Printer's Number 1430

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Sponsors LABS, MARCELL, TOMLINSON, HANBIDGE, McNEILL, PICKETT, SCHEUREN, CUTLER, VENKAT, M. MACKENZIE, ZIMMERMAN, GUENST, BOROWSKI, RIVERA, NEILSON, REICHARD, MERSKI, MALAGARI, D. WILLIAMS, O'MARA, MENTZER, K.HARRIS, CONKLIN, CIRESI, WARREN, ROWE, GILLEN

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the month of October 2025 as "Breast Cancer Awareness Month" and October 17, 2025, as "National Mammography Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Recognizing October 2025 as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” and October 17, 2025, as “National Mammography Day”

Generated 05/07/2025 07:06 PM

