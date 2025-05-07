House Bill 1030 Printer's Number 1105
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Sponsors
MEHAFFIE, CERRATO, DALEY, DAVIDSON, FLEMING, GREINER, HOGAN, JAMES, KERWIN, KHAN, MADSEN, MALAGARI, MARCELL, MENTZER, NEILSON, PROKOPIAK, REICHARD, SCHLOSSBERG, WARREN, ZIMMERMAN, BRENNAN, K.HARRIS, RUSNOCK
Short Title
An Act designating Hershey's Kisses as the official State candy of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Hershey's Kisses State Candy Legislation
