Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,139 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 309 Printer's Number 0373

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Sponsors

BURNS, EMRICK, HILL-EVANS, JAMES, REICHARD, FREEMAN, VENKAT, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, BANTA, MERSKI, SCHLOSSBERG, KENYATTA, NEILSON, DONAHUE, HADDOCK, CIRESI

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, further providing for visiting team physician.

Memo Subject

World Cup Traveling Team Physicians

Generated 05/07/2025 07:06 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 309 Printer's Number 0373

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more