House Bill 771 Printer's Number 1624

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - House Bill 771

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MEHAFFIE, BURNS, GAYDOS, GREINER, KUZMA, LABS, M. MACKENZIE, NEILSON, PICKETT, PUGH, STAATS, TOMLINSON, MENTZER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in the Secretary of the Commonwealth, further providing for requirements relating to voter identification; in preparation for and conduct of primaries and elections, further providing for manner of applying to vote, persons entitled to vote, voter's certificates, entries to be made in district register, numbered lists of voters and challenges; and, in voting by qualified absentee electors, further providing for canvassing of official absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

Memo Subject

Requiring Voter ID

Actions

0991 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, March 17, 2025
1624 Reported as amended, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025
Laid on the table, May 6, 2025
Removed from table, May 7, 2025

