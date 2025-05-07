House Bill 771 Printer's Number 1624
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - House Bill 771
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MEHAFFIE, BURNS, GAYDOS, GREINER, KUZMA, LABS, M. MACKENZIE, NEILSON, PICKETT, PUGH, STAATS, TOMLINSON, MENTZER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in the Secretary of the Commonwealth, further providing for requirements relating to voter identification; in preparation for and conduct of primaries and elections, further providing for manner of applying to vote, persons entitled to vote, voter's certificates, entries to be made in district register, numbered lists of voters and challenges; and, in voting by qualified absentee electors, further providing for canvassing of official absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.
Memo Subject
Requiring Voter ID
Actions
|0991
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, March 17, 2025
|1624
|Reported as amended, May 6, 2025
|First consideration, May 6, 2025
|Laid on the table, May 6, 2025
|Removed from table, May 7, 2025
Generated 05/07/2025 07:06 PM
