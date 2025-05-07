Submit Release
House Bill 67 Printer's Number 0055

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Sponsors

BOROWSKI, GIRAL, HANBIDGE, SANCHEZ, KHAN, BURGOS, HILL-EVANS, HOWARD, CIRESI, FREEMAN, OTTEN, HOHENSTEIN, ZIMMERMAN, STEELE, CERRATO, GREEN, DALEY

Short Title

An Act amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in management of the condominium, providing for outdoor solar access for drying clothes; in management of cooperatives, providing for outdoor solar access for drying clothes; and, in management of planned community, providing for outdoor solar access for drying clothes.

Memo Subject

Allowing Pennsylvanians to Dry Their Clothes Outside

