House Bill 79 Printer's Number 1326

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Sponsors

VENKAT, DAVIDSON, KHAN, KOSIEROWSKI, KUZMA, RIGBY, TWARDZIK, GUENST, PROBST, ABNEY, D. MILLER, GIRAL, HANBIDGE, CIRESI, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, FIEDLER, HADDOCK, POWELL, BOROWSKI, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, KENYATTA, DONAHUE, FRANKEL, FLEMING, FRIEL, MALAGARI, SHUSTERMAN, PIELLI, PASHINSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BOYD, SIEGEL, O'MARA, OTTEN, INGLIS, DEASY, CERRATO, GREEN, RABB, WAXMAN, D. WILLIAMS, STEELE, McNEILL

Short Title

Establishing requirements for hospital-based financial assistance; providing for hospital-based financial assistance forms, for information about hospital-based financial assistance programs and for reporting of hospital-based financial assistance policies; and imposing duties on the Department of Health.

Memo Subject

Pennsylvania Medical Debt Relief Program

