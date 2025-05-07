House Bill 79 Printer's Number 1326

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Sponsors VENKAT, DAVIDSON, KHAN, KOSIEROWSKI, KUZMA, RIGBY, TWARDZIK, GUENST, PROBST, ABNEY, D. MILLER, GIRAL, HANBIDGE, CIRESI, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, FIEDLER, HADDOCK, POWELL, BOROWSKI, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, KENYATTA, DONAHUE, FRANKEL, FLEMING, FRIEL, MALAGARI, SHUSTERMAN, PIELLI, PASHINSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BOYD, SIEGEL, O'MARA, OTTEN, INGLIS, DEASY, CERRATO, GREEN, RABB, WAXMAN, D. WILLIAMS, STEELE, McNEILL

Short Title Establishing requirements for hospital-based financial assistance; providing for hospital-based financial assistance forms, for information about hospital-based financial assistance programs and for reporting of hospital-based financial assistance policies; and imposing duties on the Department of Health.

Memo Subject Pennsylvania Medical Debt Relief Program

Generated 05/07/2025 07:06 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.