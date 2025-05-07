House Bill 721 Printer's Number 1330

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - House Bill 721 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors DONAHUE, PROKOPIAK, SANCHEZ, FREEMAN, PROBST, PIELLI, RABB, BRENNAN, GIRAL, SCHLOSSBERG, HADDOCK, NEILSON, WARREN, GALLAGHER, CERRATO, MALAGARI, BOYD, CIRESI Short Title An Act amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act, further providing for definitions, for improper classification of employees and for criminal penalties; providing for private right of action; further providing for administrative penalties, for retaliation for action prohibited, for availability of information, for use of penalty funds and for funding; and imposing penalties. Memo Subject Strengthening the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act Actions 0742 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Feb. 25, 2025 1330 Reported as amended, April 9, 2025 First consideration, April 9, 2025 Laid on the table, April 9, 2025 Removed from table, May 7, 2025 Generated 05/07/2025 07:06 PM

