Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,136 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 721 Printer's Number 1330

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - House Bill 721

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

DONAHUE, PROKOPIAK, SANCHEZ, FREEMAN, PROBST, PIELLI, RABB, BRENNAN, GIRAL, SCHLOSSBERG, HADDOCK, NEILSON, WARREN, GALLAGHER, CERRATO, MALAGARI, BOYD, CIRESI

Short Title

An Act amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act, further providing for definitions, for improper classification of employees and for criminal penalties; providing for private right of action; further providing for administrative penalties, for retaliation for action prohibited, for availability of information, for use of penalty funds and for funding; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Strengthening the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act

Actions

0742 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Feb. 25, 2025
1330 Reported as amended, April 9, 2025
First consideration, April 9, 2025
Laid on the table, April 9, 2025
Removed from table, May 7, 2025

Generated 05/07/2025 07:06 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 721 Printer's Number 1330

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more