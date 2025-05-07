House Bill 721 Printer's Number 1330
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - House Bill 721
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
DONAHUE, PROKOPIAK, SANCHEZ, FREEMAN, PROBST, PIELLI, RABB, BRENNAN, GIRAL, SCHLOSSBERG, HADDOCK, NEILSON, WARREN, GALLAGHER, CERRATO, MALAGARI, BOYD, CIRESI
Short Title
An Act amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act, further providing for definitions, for improper classification of employees and for criminal penalties; providing for private right of action; further providing for administrative penalties, for retaliation for action prohibited, for availability of information, for use of penalty funds and for funding; and imposing penalties.
Memo Subject
Strengthening the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act
Actions
|0742
|Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Feb. 25, 2025
|1330
|Reported as amended, April 9, 2025
|First consideration, April 9, 2025
|Laid on the table, April 9, 2025
|Removed from table, May 7, 2025
