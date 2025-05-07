House Bill 1263 Printer's Number 1623

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Sponsors MULLINS, GALLAGHER, WEBSTER, GIRAL, VENKAT, MADDEN, PIELLI, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, NEILSON, SOLOMON, HANBIDGE, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, BOROWSKI, STEELE, BRENNAN, DONAHUE, HOHENSTEIN, WAXMAN, PROKOPIAK, CERRATO, WARREN, O'MARA, DOUGHERTY, BOYD, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title An Act establishing the Keystone Saves Program, the Keystone Saves Program Fund, the Keystone Saves Administrative Fund and the Keystone Saves Program Advisory Board; and providing for powers and duties of the Treasury Department, for investment and fiduciary responsibilities and for program implementation.

Memo Subject Keystone Saves Retirement Accounts

Generated 05/07/2025 07:06 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.