House Bill 1263 Printer's Number 1623

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Sponsors

MULLINS, GALLAGHER, WEBSTER, GIRAL, VENKAT, MADDEN, PIELLI, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, NEILSON, SOLOMON, HANBIDGE, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, BOROWSKI, STEELE, BRENNAN, DONAHUE, HOHENSTEIN, WAXMAN, PROKOPIAK, CERRATO, WARREN, O'MARA, DOUGHERTY, BOYD, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title

An Act establishing the Keystone Saves Program, the Keystone Saves Program Fund, the Keystone Saves Administrative Fund and the Keystone Saves Program Advisory Board; and providing for powers and duties of the Treasury Department, for investment and fiduciary responsibilities and for program implementation.

Memo Subject

Keystone Saves Retirement Accounts

