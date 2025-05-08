Women Get On Board Brings WGOB Summit to Toronto for the Fourth Year

WGOB Summit Toronto is back for its fourth year

The sold-out event explores the emerging boardroom issues of 2025 and beyond

We created WGOB Summit Toronto to inspire and elevate the next generation of women in the boardroom.” — Dr. Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO of Women Get On Board Inc

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 12, 2025, Women Get On Board Inc. (WGOB) will hold their fourth annual WGOB Summit Toronto at The Quay.The sold-out event will gather over 250 corporate directors, executives, governance professionals, and investors to explore the emerging boardroom issues of 2025 and beyond, examining the board's role and defining modern governance. In recognition of WGOB’s milestone 10th anniversary, the theme of the event is "10 Years and Beyond: Defining Modern Governance."WGOB Summit Toronto will feature sessions with boardroom experts and thought leaders that explore what boards should consider in their four lines of sight: oversight, hindsight, insight, and foresight. Throughout the event, delegates will experience informative and engaging sessions, Q&A opportunities, networking, and interactive elements to foster conversation and connections.“We're bringing the WGOB Summit back to Toronto for its fourth year,” said Dr. Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO of Women Get On Board Inc. “We created WGOB Summit Toronto to inspire and elevate the next generation of women in the boardroom. It’s a powerful opportunity for aspiring, leading, and serving corporate directors to connect, promote, and empower themselves on their board journeys.”Keynote Speaker: Carolyn Lawrence, Founder of CLEAR PATHIn her keynote address, "Boards That Deliver: Driving Equity, Impact, and Business Performance", Carolyn Lawrence will explore how boards can champion social impact and equity by asking the right questions, holding leadership accountable, and identifying opportunities to optimize for sustainable success.“The next frontier in board excellence isn't just about who's at the table — it's about maximizing the power of inclusion in every decision,” said Lawrence. “True governance impact comes from directors who can confidently navigate warning signs, assess executive capabilities, and champion inclusive decision-making frameworks. That's how we build boards that deliver.”WGOB Summit Toronto would not be possible without support from its sponsors, which include:· Agent of Change sponsor Scotiabank Women Initiative· Empower sponsors Southlea Group, MNP, Guardian Capital and Marsh McLennan· Promote sponsor Osler· Connect sponsors KPMG LLP, Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC), Alliance Advisors, Odgers Berndtson, Sprott, Best In Governance, CPA Canada, CPP Investments, Fortinet, Ontario Power Generations, PwC· Media partner I Am UnbreakableFor more information about WGOB Summit Toronto, please visit the official registration page About Women Get On BoardWomen Get On Board Inc. (WGOB) is a social purpose company celebrating 10 years of getting more women on boards. The company is committed to elevating the next generation of women corporate directors through WGOB’s mission of connecting, promoting and empowering women to serve on corporate boards with confidence and courage. WGOB amplifies the voices of women leaders, board members, and professionals across Canada through education, mentorship, and allyship. Their philosophy is what has been termed The Power of Three—one woman in the boardroom is a token, two is a presence, and three is a voice.Media Contact:Nicole Rashotte, Director, Marketing & Communications, Women Get On Boardnicole.rashotte@womengetonboard.ca

