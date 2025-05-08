All Abilities (Special Needs) Drumline - First Performance GOES VIRAL - Calhoun Drum Academy, Long Island, NY

Calhoun Drum Academy Members & Owner/Director Brian Calhoun

All Abilities (Special Needs) Drumline - First Performance GOES VIRAL! Videos on Social Media receive over 100 million views. Calhoun Drum Academy - LI, NY

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **All Abilities (Special Needs) Drumline GOES VIRAL!!! receiving over 100 million video views combined across Social Media**

The Calhoun Drum Academy includes members with and without disabilities. This inspirational group held their first performance ever on December 13, 2024, at St. Kilian School in Farmingdale, NY and has been on fire ever since. Video footage from their debut performance/rehearsals has received over 100 million video views combined across social media (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube). 20 plus videos highlighting members drum solo's and also group performance footage received over 1 million to 15 million views each, tens of thousands of shares, likes and comments. The Calhoun Drum Academy and Brian Calhoun Drums (Owner & Director) social media now has an international fanbase.

**The Calhoun Drum Academy is currently preparing for their next public performances which is being scheduled for Marching Band Season (Fall) 2025 on Long Island, NY.**

**The Calhoun Drum Academy rehearses an average 2x per month at St. Kilian School in Farmingdale, NY. The Media/Press is invited to attend rehearsals to see this unique inspiring group in action**

Next Rehearsal Date: Tuesday May 20th

Time: 6:45pm - 8:15pm

Location: St. Kilian School Cafeteria

Address: 50 Cherry St.

Farmingdale, NY 11735

Media/Press Please Contact: Brian Calhoun (Calhoun Drum Academy Owner & Director) For all inquiries

Phone: (631) 255 -6408

Email: BrianCalhounDrums@Gmail.com



*The Calhoun Drum Academy is helping bridge the gap between General Education and Special Education, by inspiring people to make Music Education and Music Performance groups open and available to everyone.

About Brian Calhoun (Owner & Director of the Calhoun Drum Academy)

Brian Calhoun is a versatile Professional Drummer and Percussion Educator from Long Island, NY. Brian has an extensive background in both Drum-Set & Marching Percussion. Brian is known for his innovative teaching methods & ability to adapt even the most complex lessons to any student's learning style. Brian has had tremendous success teaching both General Education & Special Education students. Brian has numerous history making accomplishments to his credit & is considered one of the top instructors in the world for students with disabilities.

In his formative years Brian came up through the Farmingdale School District Band Program (Concert Band, Orchestra, Jazz Band, Marching Band). Brian has a professional certificate in drums from the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Brian has studied privately with some of the top drum instructors in the world, including Grammy Award winning drummers.

In 2009 Brian created the first Drum Corps in the world for people with disabilities & ran it for over a decade under the umbrella of a large non-profit.

In 2020 during COVID, Brian left the Non Profit and started his own company, the "Calhoun Drum Academy". Brian built a state of the art teaching and recording studio, where he teaches private Drumset & Marching Percussion students of all ages, levels and abilities, throughout the US and Internationally.

In 2021 Brian created a new All Abilities, Drumline the "Calhoun Drumline" through his company, the Calhoun Drum Academy that is being turned into a professional documentary film by award winning filmmakers from NYC. The Calhoun Drum Academy recently partnered with a Long Island School District.

Brian is a signed artist for some of the top drum companies in the world that feature many world renown drummers/educators on their respective artist rosters. Brian proudly endorses and is an Artist Educator for Vic Firth Drumsticks, Sabian Cymbals and Remo Drumheads. Brian is board approved by NASSAU BOCES Arts in Education.

Calhoun Drum Academy (All Abilities Drumline) - Turn Down For What

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.