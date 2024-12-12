Special Needs Performers and Professional Musicians will Perform Together (Calhoun Drumline Set To Make History)

Calhoun Drumline

Calhoun Drum Academy - LI, NY To Make History - Special Needs Performers and Professional Musicians to Perform Together

**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 12/12/2024**

All Inclusive Calhoun Drumline To Make History (includes members with and without Special Needs)

The Calhoun Drum Academy and it's NEW Calhoun Drumline from Long Island, NY is about to make history bridging the gap between General Education and Special Education to inspire people to make Music Education and Music Performances inclusive for all. Event includes performances by Special Needs performers and Professional Musicians.

When:

Friday evening 12/13 at 7pm

Where:

St. Kilian Auditorium

50 Cherry St

Farmingdale, NY 11735

*Innovative - Inclusive - Inspiring*

Calhoun Drumline Debut Performance!

Special Needs Performers and Professional Musicians Performing Together

*Great Visuals* *Drum Solos* *Stick Tricks* *Dancing* *Interactive Audience Participation*



- The new "Calhoun Drumline" went viral multiple times over the last week, with over 25 million views across social media (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube). Reference - Instagram Reels @BrianCalhounDrums



Contact Info:

Brian Calhoun (Owner & President) - contact first before 12/13

Email: BrianCalhounDrums@Gmail.com

Cell: (631) 255 - 6408

Website: https://www.briancalhoundrums.com/

Kirsten Calhoun (Event Manager & Public Relations) - contact first on 12/13 (day of the event)

Email: KirstenOlsenCalhoun@Gmail.com

Cell: (516) 521 - 7287



About Brian Calhoun (Owner & President of the Calhoun Drum Academy)

Brian Calhoun is a versatile Professional Drummer and Percussion Educator from Long Island, NY. Brian has an extensive background in both Drum-Set & Marching Percussion. Brian is known for his innovative teaching methods & ability to adapt even the most complex lessons to any student's learning style. Brian has had tremendous success teaching both General Education & Special Education students. Brian has numerous history making accomplishments to his credit & is considered one of the top instructors in the world for students with disabilities.

In his formative years Brian came up through the Farmingdale School District Band Program (Concert Band, Orchestra, Jazz Band, Marching Band). Brian has a professional certificate in drums from the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Brian has studied privately with some of the top drum instructors in the world, including Grammy Award winning drummers.

In 2009 Brian created the first Drum Corps in the world for people with disabilities & ran it for over a decade under the umbrella of a large non-profit, where he was employed at the time. Under his leadership the Corps was featured on every major news network across the nation, went viral multiple times and performed at world class events in stadiums and arenas for the top Marching Arts Organizations (DCI, WGI, DCA, USBands, PASIC).

In 2020 during COVID, Brian left the Non Profit and started his own company, the "Calhoun Drum Academy". Brian built a state of the art teaching and recording studio, where he teaches private Drumset & Marching Percussion students of all ages, levels and abilities, throughout the US and Internationally.

In 2021 Brian created a new All Abilities, All Inclusive Drumline the "Calhoun Drumline" through his company, the Calhoun Drum Academy that is being turned into a professional documentary film by award winning filmmakers from NYC. The Calhoun Drum Academy recently partnered with a Long Island School District.

Brian is a signed artist for some of the top drum companies in the world that feature many of the top drummers in the world on their respective artist rosters. Brian proudly endorses and is an Artist Educator for Vic Firth Drumsticks, Sabian Cymbals and Remo Drumheads. Brian is board approved by NASSAU BOCES Arts in Education.

Calhoun Drumline Promo Video

