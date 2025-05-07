Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev hosted state banquet in honor of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam

AZERBAIJAN, May 7 - Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the Vietnam News Agency of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

AZERTAC presents the interview:

- On May 7-8, 2025, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam...

06 May 2025, 18:40

