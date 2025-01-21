PCC Secure Unveils Enhanced Threat Assessment Program to Address Heightened Security Concerns in Corporate America

PCC Secure recognizes the urgent need for proactive threat mitigation and risk management strategies in the corporate sector.

Our holistic, preemptive approach merges corporate leadership with specialized expertise to proactively identify, evaluate, and address threats before they escalate.” — Sal Lifrieri

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCC Secure, a leading security solutions provider, is proud to introduce our latest initiative, the upgraded Threat Assessment Group (TAG) Program , in response to recent events, such as the tragic assassination of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. PCC Secure recognizes the urgent need for proactive threat mitigation and risk management strategies in the corporate sector.The evolving landscape of security challenges demands a paradigm shift towards preemptive measures and improved security protocols. President Sal Lifrieri emphasized the importance of timely threat identification, stating, "We must no longer overlook warning signs of potential violence. Our holistic, preemptive approach merges corporate leadership with specialized expertise to proactively identify, evaluate, and address threats before they escalate. Organizations can confidently navigate security risks by leveraging PCC Secure's resources and knowledge."The enhanced TAG Program facilitates collaboration among key corporate stakeholders under the guidance of a dedicated PCC Secure coordinator. Supported by our esteemed Intelligence Operations Center (IOC) , a secure facility staffed by former law enforcement, military, and government specialists, the TAG Program offers unmatched insights and intelligence to address internal and external threats that may impact brand reputation and security.Key features of the TAG Program include a comprehensive onboarding process designed to instruct key stakeholders of each company to identify the potential indicators of violence and conduct an assessment to prioritize cases developed by the in-house TAG team. Monthly consultations with the PCC TAG Coordinator, continuing computer-based training on interview techniques, training on recognition and assessment of possible threats, and 24/7 access to our experienced team. In addition, clients receive the TAG-LINE service. "TAG-LINE" is a whistleblower helpline service that works hand in hand with our Threat Assessment Group Program. "TAG-LINE" is an anonymous reporting tool, offering employees a confidential and secure channel to voice their concerns and provide valuable information on potential issues your organization may face. "TAG-LINE" bridges your employees and the management team by encouraging open communication and transparency.PCC Secure remains committed to empowering organizations with proactive security solutions and innovative strategies to safeguard their assets and personnel amidst evolving security challenges.For more information about the TAG Program and PCC Secure's comprehensive security services, please visit https://pccsecure.com/threat-assessment-group-workplace-violence-new/ or at (914) 576-8706.About Protective Countermeasures, Inc.Protective Countermeasures, Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive security solutions dedicated to helping organizations navigate the complexities of security risks and threats to safeguard their assets and people. With a focus on innovation and expertise, ProtectiveCountermeasures, Inc. is committed to providing cutting-edge security solutions tailored to our clients' needs.

Safeguard Your Organization with PCC Secure's TAG Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.