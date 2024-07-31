RS Metrics Integrates 2024 ENCORE Major Upgrades into Its ESGSignals® Biodiversity Offering
This addition will provide information about dependencies related to soil and sediment, water purification, air filtration, flood mitigation services, and more.
Our ability to swiftly adapt to changes in key data sources ensures that our clients receive the most up-to-date and comprehensive ESG analytics available.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of an exciting round of product innovations this summer, the RS Metrics team announced the addition of key materiality mapping capabilities from ENCORE’s most current 2024 version to its ESGSignals® product. These new features, set to launch for financial customers in Fall 2024 through Google Cloud Marketplace, will offer valuable insights into the dependencies of company processes on their surrounding environment.
— Rashmi Bomiriya, PhD, COO and Chief Data Scientist at RS Metrics
ENCORE, which stands for "Exploring Natural Capital Opportunities, Risks, and Exposure," is a tool provided by the Natural Capital Finance Alliance (NCFA) designed to help financial companies better assess nature-related performance. While ESGSignals® has supported the previous ENCORE materiality mapping version since its debut, the addition of its new functionalities will make the assessment process for customers more efficient and companies can be matched more accurately with existing ENCORE designations. The new dependencies include soil and sediment, water purification, air filtration, flood mitigation, local climate regulation services, and more.
"This enhancement, featuring the new ISIC Industry Classification and refined materiality ratings, underscores our commitment to providing precise and data-driven insights,” said Rashmi Bomiriya, PhD, COO and Chief Data Scientist at RS Metrics. “Our ability to swiftly adapt to changes in key data sources ensures that our clients receive the most up-to-date and comprehensive ESG analytics available."
Enhancing ESGSignals® with key ENCORE materiality mapping further complements the tool’s TNFD alignment, making it a reliable choice for biodiversity company disclosures. Financial customers will also benefit from the variety of nature-related metrics provided through the company’s partnership with the Integrated Biodiversity Assessment Tool (IBAT). In addition to environmental disclosures, the independent and verified metrics can be implemented for the strategic management of investments, the comparison between various companies, and the pursuit of broader sustainability goals.
“RS Metrics provides simple and seamless integration into financial reports,” said Maneesh Sagar, Chairman and CEO of RS Metrics. “The CSRD and the SEC’s proposed climate-related disclosure rule will both require corporates to integrate sustainability data into their financial reports, meaning that the data will have to be accurate, auditable and timely to meet the same standard as financial data.”
The RS Metrics team has also noticed a steady demand for data tools that meet the current functional needs of the management team. “Firms will shift from reporting sustainability data on an annual basis to producing the data more frequently to meet stakeholder demands,” Maneesh Sagar added. “Providing direct measurement data for this process is becoming an increasingly integral capability for ESG reporting and data management firms, and RS Metrics is the only company providing this level of granularity”
About RS Metrics
Founded in 2010, RS Metrics brings global geospatial datasets together at the asset level to provide fundamental insights, trends, and predictive signals for businesses and investors in ESG, climate and physical risk, industrials, and commercial real estate. RS Metrics’ proprietary, patented technology platform leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning, and a scaled QC workflow to generate accurate, predictive, and consumable information.
For more information, visit http://www.rsmetrics.com or contact Desi Stoeva at desi@rsmetrics.com.
Desi Stoeva
RS Metrics
desi@rsmetrics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other