Airport successfully conducted "2025 Airport Fuel Farm Exercise"

MACAU, May 7 - On 7 May 2025, at 2:30pm, the "2025 Airport Fuel Farm Exercise” simulated a fire caused by static electricity in the fuel farm facilities and carried out a series of emergency rescue operations to test and evaluate the airport's emergency response capabilities. The exercise aimed to ensure rapid and effective coordination among entities to safeguard airport personnel and property.

Nam Kwong Petroleum & Chemicals Company Limited (the airport's aviation fuel supplier) promptly activated safety systems and alarms according to the emergency plan and immediately moved vehicles parked within the fire zone to safe locations. The airport fire station dispatched fire trucks to the scene for firefighting. Assessing the level of danger, the on-site commander decided to evacuate nearby staff and requested reinforcements from the Fire Services headquarters. No casualties occurred during the entire process, and the fire was successfully controlled and extinguished within about 30 minutes.

Participating organizations included the Public Security Police Force, the Macao Customs, the Judiciary Police, the Fire Services, the Civil Aviation Authority, CAM-Macau International Airport Company Ltd., Nam Kwong Petroleum & Chemicals Company Ltd., the Macau Security Company Ltd., Menzies Macau Airport Services Ltd., MCS-Macau Catering Services Company Ltd. and Air Macau Company Limited. The drill tested the airport's emergency and evacuation plans for facilities such as the fuel farm, the catering building, the engineering building and the hangars. It enhanced interdepartmental cooperation and improved the airport's overall emergency response capability to sudden incidents.

After the exercise, all participating organizations held a debriefing, hoping to make further improvements based on the recommendations for future emergency drills.