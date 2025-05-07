Construction Prompts Full Closure of Suck Creek Road in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on SR 27 (Suck Creek Road) in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming roadway activities that will impact traffic. Tonight, May 7, 2025, from 10:00 pm to 7:00 am ET, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will perform intermittent, full closures near 1583 Suck Creek Road to install a small drainage structure. These intermittent road closures will occur for 30 minutes at a time (allowing traffic to clear in between each one), with a one-hour closure from midnight – 1:00 am ET, and then resume with 30-minute closures for the remainder of the evening.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

