Monica Albuquerque, SVP of Scripted Content & Development at NBCUniversal Telemundo, Joins NYF TV & Film Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Television and Film Awards® proudly announces the appointment of award-winning content creator Monica Albuquerque to its Advisory Board As Senior Vice President of Scripted Content and Development at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Albuquerque leads content strategy and development for the company’s renowned studios. With over three decades of industry experience, she joins a distinguished global panel of innovative storytellers and media leaders.“I'm thrilled to join the NYF TV & Film Awards Advisory Board, a platform that champions storytelling and the visionary minds behind every project. In an era of boundless creativity, we must push the limits of innovation, challenge the status quo, and strive for excellence. It’s a privilege to honor those shaping our industry’s future and transforming audiences.” — Monica Albuquerque, Senior Vice President of Scripted Content and Development at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises“Monica’s commitment to the power of storytelling across all genres has engaged audiences and opened up new possibilities for growth. The team at Telemundo combines the highest production standards with artistic imagination to the delight of viewers!” said Rose Anderson, EVP & Executive Director, New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.Albuquerque was the first Brazilian named to Variety’s “50 Most Influential Women in International Entertainment” in the 2019 Women Impact Report. She is widely recognized as an expert in scripted and unscripted content, talent management, and marketing for Spanish-language programming. Reporting directly to Javier Pons, Chief Content Officer and Head of Telemundo Studios, she plays a key role in shaping the network’s creative direction.As a 2025 NYF Grand Jury member, Albuquerque deepens her commitment to the TV & Film Awards, bringing visionary leadership, industry expertise, and a reputation for content innovation. Her extensive career includes serving as Head of Scripted Content at Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America and driving original scripted projects for HBO Max and pay TV platforms. Prior to that, she spent 21 years at TV Globo, holding multiple leadership roles, including seven years as Head of Artistic and Portfolio Development, where she played a pivotal role in the company’s creative expansion.To learn more about Monica Albuquerque, don’t miss this special edition of New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Content POV interview series. Read her interview: https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/media/Interior/12d3f444-25b5-460c-965c-db4e093e25a7 New York Festivals will present the annual WaterBear Award, honoring the highest-scoring documentary across the Climate Change & Sustainability, Environment & Ecology, and Nature & Wildlife categories at this year’s Storytellers Gala.For storytellers who are using their talents to change the world, New York Festivals and JusticeAid are partnering on a new honor, the JusticeAid Award, which will recognize the highest-scoring entry across all Social Justice categories in the Radio and TV & Film competitions.All submissions into the 2025 competition are judged online and screened by NYF’s TV & Film Awards Grand Jury of award-winning producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe.2025’s award-winning entries will be announced during the New York Festivals Storytellers Gala virtual event on May 22nd at 6PM EDT. The virtual event will include featured global audio and video highlights, award winners’ acceptance speeches from around the world, and up-close and personal spotlights featuring some of radio and television’s most respected storytellers.The 2025 award-winning entries will be showcased in the TV & Film Awards winner’s gallery. View the 2025 NYF TV & Film Awards Shortlist About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF HealthAwardsRadio AwardsTV & Film Awards

