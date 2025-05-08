Cartersville Surcheros Celebrates First Anniversary

Join the fiesta and enjoy three days of food, fun, and deals from May 16-18

CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surcheros , a community favorite known for bold flavors and Southern hospitality, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Cartersville location with a three-day fiesta from May 16 to May 18. To mark the milestone, the restaurant located at 104 S. Tennessee St. is offering exclusive deals and celebrations that are sure to bring the community together.Guests can join the fun and enjoy exclusive offers at the Cartersville Surcheros from May 16 to May 18 to celebrate the anniversary. Deals include:· Friday, May 16: Receive a free regular-sized cheese dip with the purchase of an entrée.· Saturday, May 17: Enjoy a $15 Combo, which includes an entrée, regular drink, and choice of regular-sized cheese dip or guac.· Sunday, May 18: Kids eat free with the purchase of a regular entrée.“We’re thrilled to celebrate our first anniversary in Cartersville and express our gratitude to the community for their support,” said Luke Christian , Founder and CEO of Surcheros. “This celebration is our way of thanking our guests with great food and special offers that bring people together to enjoy the Surcheros experience.”The Cartersville Surcheros opened in May 2024, and serves the brand’s signature bold flavors through freshly prepared meals tailored to each guest’s taste. The menu features Grilled Burritos, tacos, nachos, Burrito Bowls, and more, with a variety of fresh toppings and sauces to complement every meal. The restaurant includes indoor and outdoor seating, an exterior pick-up lane for mobile orders, a salsa bar, and an ordering line where guests can walk through to customize their meals.Guests may dine in or place mobile orders for pickup. The location also offers catering for parties of 10 or more for special occasions, corporate events, and more.The Cartersville Surcheros is open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information on the restaurant, call 470-377-6179.Guests can also sign up for Surcheros Rewards through the app, available for download on the App Store or Google Play, and start earning points for their good taste. For more information about Surcheros, including locations and menu, visit www.surcheros.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @Surcheros.About SurcherosSurcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads, and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Surcheros is pleased to serve guests throughout the southeast and looks forward to continued expansion.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.