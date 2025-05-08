Great Atlantic Resources Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for its 100% Owned Newfoundland Properties

Golden Promise Mines Inc. Gold Properties — Central Newfoundland (Golden Promise and Adjacent Properties) Bulk Sample Target Area – Golden Promise Exploration Team at South Quarry (2024) FOCUSED ON EXPLORING ATLANTIC CANADA

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSX:GR.v)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the “Company” or “Great Atlantic”) is pleased to announce its exploration plans for 2025 in Newfoundland. The Company is planning work on all nine properties including exploration for gold, silver, tungsten, copper, lead and zinc.Great Atlantic, through its wholly owned subsidiary Golden Promise Mines Inc., is planning exploration at its six central Newfoundland gold properties during 2025 including its flagship Golden Promise Property where a bulk sample program is planned at the gold bearing Jaclyn Main Zone. Great Atlantic is planning exploration during 2025 at its precious metal - base metal and tungsten properties."While we are enthusiastic about the expanded exploration plans for our diverse portfolio in Newfoundland, our primary focus remains the completion of the bulk sample at our flagship project, Golden Promise in central Newfoundland. This initiative is a cornerstone of our near-term value creation strategy. At the same time, we are committed to meeting our work obligations across our key assets in both Newfoundland and New Brunswick, ensuring continued advancement on all fronts," stated Christopher Anderson, chief executive officer of Great Atlantic Resources.Great Atlantic is planning work during 2025 at the following Newfoundland properties:• Golden Promise Gold Property – Great Atlantic’s flagship property (central Newfoundland)• Golden Trust Gold Property (central Newfoundland)• West Golden Promise Gold Property (central Newfoundland)• East Golden Promise Gold Property (central Newfoundland)• Southwest Golden Promise Gold Property (central Newfoundland)• Millertown Junction Road Gold Property (central Newfoundland)• South Quarry Tungsten Property (east-central Newfoundland)• Pilley’s Island Precious Metal – Base Metal Property (north-central Newfoundland)• Point Leamington Precious Metal – Base Metal Property (north-central Newfoundland)The work on the six central Newfoundland gold properties will be conducted by Golden Promise Mines Inc., the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary. Of these gold properties, The Golden Trust Property is located within one kilometer of the Valentine Gold Mine of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF).Extraction and processing of a bulk sample is planned with partner Novamera Inc. during the summer of 2025 at the Golden Promise Property Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ) pending receipt of approval from the Newfoundland and Labrador government. One additional steep, down-dip diamond drill hole is planned at the JMZ, managed by Novamera Inc., prior to the bulk sampling program.Diamond drilling and trenching programs are planned during 2025 at the Golden Promise Property in multiple areas. These include the Jaclyn Zone and other target areas identified by the Company.Great Atlantic has evaluated target areas for trenching during 2025 at the South Quarry Property, the focus being tungsten and emerald (beryl) exploration. Great Atlantic plans to submit an application for trenching before the end of April for the South Quarry Property.A combination of prospecting, rock – soil geochemical sampling and / or geophysical surveys are planned for all nine Newfoundland properties in select target areas to define trenching and diamond drilling targets.David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.On Behalf of the board of directors“Christopher R. Anderson”Mr. Christopher R. AndersonPresident CEO Director604-488-3900Investor Relations:1-416-628-1560IR@GreatAtlanticResources.com___Never miss an update!Follow Great Atlantic Resources Corp. on social media for project updates, photos, and much more.LINKEDIN: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/greatatlanticresources X: https://x.com/GreatAtlRes FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/GreatAtlanticResources INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/greatatlanticresources/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@GreatAtlanticTV/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@greatatlanticresources ---About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.