OSCE launches 7th Edition of Media Fellowship Programme fostering media co-operation and empowering young journalists

On 7 May, the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, in co-operation with the OSCE Mission to Serbia, launched the seventh edition of the Media Fellowship Programme, bringing together eight young journalists from Kosovo Albanian and Kosovo Serb media outlets. The initiative is designed to strengthen media co-operation, enhance investigative journalism skills, and address challenges to media freedom and journalist safety.

As part of the programme, the journalists will begin their study visit in Prishtinë/Priština from 9 to 10 June. They will engage with key institutions shaping media landscape in Kosovo, including both Albanian- and Serbian-language media outlets, media regulatory bodies, journalist associations, and investigative organizations. Discussions will focus on media regulation, sustainability, journalist safety, public service media, self-regulation, and media ethics. These exchanges will provide the participants with critical insights into the functioning of media institutions and the broader media environment in Kosovo.

The second leg of the programme will take place in Belgrade from 12 to 14 June. Journalists will meet with leading media organizations, journalist associations, and investigative media outlets. Topics will include media freedom, the safety of journalists, and the challenges of reporting on corruption and organized crime.

“The Media Fellowship Programme reflects our commitment to empowering young journalists in Kosovo and strengthening media co-operation across the region,” said Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, Ambassador Gerard McGurk. “By bringing together journalists from different communities, we are fostering a culture of dialogue, professional development, and shared responsibility for media freedom and integrity.”

Launched in 2017, the Media Fellowship Programme is part of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo long-standing commitment to support media development, promote gender equality in journalism, and cultivate cross-community dialogue. To date, the programme has supported 48 journalists from diverse backgrounds, strengthening the professional capacities of local media and fostering long-term collaboration.

2025 Fellows

Albijona Hoxhaj, journalist, Betimi për Drejtësi

Aleksandra Jovanović, journalist, Radio Kosovska Mitrovica

Ardona Popova, journalist, Koha Group

Bojan Miladinović, journalist, TV Most

Endrita Bajrami, journalist, Klan Kosova

Florinda Kelmendi, journalist, BIRN Kosovo

Milica Srejić, journalist, Media Outlet Alterantivna

Veronë Zymberi, journalist, Kallxo.com