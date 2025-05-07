On This Page

At the end of this two-part webinar, participants will understand the purpose of a Certificate of Confidentiality (CoC), be able to identify when mandatory CoCs are issued, and know when to consider requesting a discretionary CoC. Attendees will also learn how to request a discretionary CoC, the statutory responsibilities associated with possessing a CoC, and the limitations to the disclosure protections afforded by a CoC.

Intended Audience

Sponsors, Sponsor-Investigators, and Researchers conducting research involving FDA regulated drug products in which identifiable, sensitive information is collected from human research participants.

Topics Covered

Definition of identifiable, sensitive information

Overview of mandatory and discretionary certificates of confidentiality (CoC)

CoC disclosure protections and exceptions

Process to request a discretionary CoC from FDA CDER

FDA CDER review of discretionary CoC requests and issuance .

Speakers

Certificates of Confidentiality

Part 1: General Overview

Irene Rwakazina, Pharm.D., CCRP

Consumer Safety Officer

Office of Scientific Investigations (OSI) | Office of Compliance (OC) | CDER | FDA

Certificates of Confidentiality

Part 2: FDA | CDER Issuance of Discretionary Certificates of Confidentiality

Kelly M. K. Nolen, Ph.D.

Senior Pharmacologist

OSI | OC | CDER | FDA

