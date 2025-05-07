Visit CDER Small Business and Industry Assistance (SBIA) Homepage
About this Event (Hosted by CDER SBIA)
At the end of this two-part webinar, participants will understand the purpose of a Certificate of Confidentiality (CoC), be able to identify when mandatory CoCs are issued, and know when to consider requesting a discretionary CoC. Attendees will also learn how to request a discretionary CoC, the statutory responsibilities associated with possessing a CoC, and the limitations to the disclosure protections afforded by a CoC.
Intended Audience
Sponsors, Sponsor-Investigators, and Researchers conducting research involving FDA regulated drug products in which identifiable, sensitive information is collected from human research participants.
Topics Covered
- Definition of identifiable, sensitive information
- Overview of mandatory and discretionary certificates of confidentiality (CoC)
- CoC disclosure protections and exceptions
- Process to request a discretionary CoC from FDA CDER
- FDA CDER review of discretionary CoC requests and issuance.
Speakers
Certificates of Confidentiality
Part 1: General Overview
Irene Rwakazina, Pharm.D., CCRP
Consumer Safety Officer
Office of Scientific Investigations (OSI) | Office of Compliance (OC) | CDER | FDA
Certificates of Confidentiality
Part 2: FDA | CDER Issuance of Discretionary Certificates of Confidentiality
Kelly M. K. Nolen, Ph.D.
Senior Pharmacologist
OSI | OC | CDER | FDA