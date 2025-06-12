When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 12, 2025 FDA Publish Date: June 13, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared allergen - peanut Company Name: Vita Warehouse Corp. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Welby, Berkely Jensen and VitaGlobe Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Company Announcement: June 12, 2025, Vita Warehouse Corp. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Welby® brand Vitamin B12 Energy Support gummy product 1000 mcg 140 gummies, Berkely Jensen® Vitamin B12 1000 mcg 250 Gummies, and VitaGlobe™ Vitamin B12 Extra Strength 60 Gummies due to the potential presence of undeclared peanuts. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the potential risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

These products were distributed at ALDI and BJ’s retail stores nationwide and online at:

Below are the individual product descriptions including packaging details, UPC, lot code, and expiration date:

Aldi Welby® : Clear bottle with white cap, using green, red, and white labeling. UPC Code : 4099100290868 Lot # : 248046601* Expiration Date : 10/2026*

: Clear bottle with white cap, using green, red, and white labeling. Berkley Jensen® : Clear bottle with white cap, using red and pink labeling. UPC Code : 888670132487 Lot # : 248046601* Expiration Date : 10/2026*

: Clear bottle with white cap, using red and pink labeling. VitaGlobe : Clear bottle with white cap, using white and red labeling. UPC Code : 850005214670 Lot # : 248046601* Expiration Date : 10/2026* *Lot code and expiration date are printed on the bottom of the bottle .

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

This voluntary recall was initiated after the retailer, ALDI, conducted routine testing as part of their standard protocol to verify the accuracy of allergen-related claims made on their product labeling, specifically a “does not contain peanuts” statement. One test result indicated a potential presence of a peanut allergen. Although internal testing conducted by Vita Warehouse Corp. has verified the absence of peanuts in the product, the recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution to ensure consumer safety and trust.

No other Welby®, Berkley Jensen®, and VitaGlobe™ brand products are affected by this recall. Vita Warehouse Corp is committed to maintaining the highest product safety and quality standards.

Consumers who are allergic to peanuts and have purchased and with the lot code 248046601 and an expiration date of October 2026 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard them immediately. Any consumer who experiences an allergic reaction should seek medical attention right away.

For questions, please contact the company at 1-855-214-0100 Monday-Friday from 7:30 am – 4pm EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Company Contact Information

Vita Warehouse Corp. info@vita-warehouse.com

Product Photo(s) (See Images Below)