This list reflects information regarding the applications as of the approval date. It is not updated with regard to applicant or application status changes. The applications are listed by date of approval.

2025 Biological License Application Approvals
Tradename/Proper Name      Indication for Use STN Manufacturer/
License Number		 Approval Date
MNEXSPIKE
COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA		 Indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). MNEXSPIKE is approved for use in individuals who have been previously vaccinated with any COVID-19 vaccine and are 65 years of age and older, or 12 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19. 125835/0

Moderna TX, Inc. 
325 Binney Street
Cambridge, MA 02142

Lic. # 2256

 5/30/2025
NUVAXOVID
COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted		 Indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in adults 65 years and older. Additionally, COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted is indicated for individuals 12 through 64 years who have at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19. 125817/0

Novavax Inc. 
700 Quince Orchard Road
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Lic. # 2349

 5/16/2025
ZEVASKYN
prademagene zamikeracel		 Indicated for treatment of wounds in adult and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). 125807/0 Abeona Therapeutics, Inc.
6555 Carnegie Ave, 4th Floor
Cleveland, OH 44103

Lic. # 2329

 04/28/2025
ENCELTO 
revakinagene taroretcel-lwey  		Indicated for the treatment of adults with idiopathic macular telangiectasia type 2 (MacTel). 125798/0 Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
900 Highland Corporate Drive
Building #1, Suite #101
Cumberland, RI 02864

Lic. # 2321

 03/05/2025
VIMKUNYA 
Chikungunya Vaccine, Recombinant		 Indicated for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus in individuals 12 years of age and older. 125820/0 Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic, Inc.
1005 Slater Road, Suite 101
Durham, NC 27703

Lic. # 2096

 02/14/2025
PENMENVY 
Meningococcal Groups A, B, C, W, and Y Vaccine		 Indicated for active immunization to prevent invasive disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroups A, B, C, W, and Y in individuals 10 through 25 years of age. 125819/0 GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
14200 Shady Grove Road
VR1500
Rockville, MD 20850-7464 

Lic. # 1617

 02/14/2025
Automated C3d Plate
Anti-Human Globulin (Murine Monoclonal)		 Indicated for use on Echo Lumena and Galileo Echo in automated direct antiglobulin tests (DAT) where detection of C3d is required. 125753/0 Immucor, Inc.
3130 Gateway Drive
Norcross, GA 30071

Lic. # 0886

 01/08/2025