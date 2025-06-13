2025 Biological License Application Approvals

MNEXSPIKE

COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA Indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). MNEXSPIKE is approved for use in individuals who have been previously vaccinated with any COVID-19 vaccine and are 65 years of age and older, or 12 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19. 125835/0 Moderna TX, Inc.

325 Binney Street

Cambridge, MA 02142 Lic. # 2256 5/30/2025

NUVAXOVID

COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted Indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in adults 65 years and older. Additionally, COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted is indicated for individuals 12 through 64 years who have at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19. 125817/0 Novavax Inc.

700 Quince Orchard Road

Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Lic. # 2349 5/16/2025

ZEVASKYN

prademagene zamikeracel Indicated for treatment of wounds in adult and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). 125807/0 Abeona Therapeutics, Inc.

6555 Carnegie Ave, 4th Floor

Cleveland, OH 44103 Lic. # 2329 04/28/2025

ENCELTO

revakinagene taroretcel-lwey Indicated for the treatment of adults with idiopathic macular telangiectasia type 2 (MacTel). 125798/0 Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

900 Highland Corporate Drive

Building #1, Suite #101

Cumberland, RI 02864 Lic. # 2321 03/05/2025

VIMKUNYA

Chikungunya Vaccine, Recombinant Indicated for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus in individuals 12 years of age and older. 125820/0 Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic, Inc.

1005 Slater Road, Suite 101

Durham, NC 27703 Lic. # 2096 02/14/2025

PENMENVY

Meningococcal Groups A, B, C, W, and Y Vaccine Indicated for active immunization to prevent invasive disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroups A, B, C, W, and Y in individuals 10 through 25 years of age. 125819/0 GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

14200 Shady Grove Road

VR1500

Rockville, MD 20850-7464 Lic. # 1617 02/14/2025