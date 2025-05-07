Governor Kotek Provides 2025 Wildfire Briefing

Today, Governor Tina Kotek and agency leaders who manage wildfires and conflagration declarations provided a briefing as the 2025 wildfire season approaches, including the steps Oregonians should take to prepare.

Governor Kotek also signed a proclamation declaring May 2025 as Wildfire Awareness Month. The full text of the proclamation can be found here.

“Record-setting wildfire seasons across the west are getting longer and more devastating. What we know to be an ‘average fire season’ has long passed,” Governor Kotek said. “Last summer's devastating wildfires called for sacrifice, courage, and cooperation from everyone involved. Our state has spent the off-season preparing to take on what we know will be another dangerous summer.

“So here’s my challenge to all Oregonians: support first responders and frontline workers by doing your part. Know the fire danger level where you are, get your home’s defensible space prepared and please follow all local fire restrictions. Let’s do everything we can to keep Oregonians’ lives, land, and property safe while enjoying the beautiful outdoors this summer.”

The 2025 wildfire briefing was held at the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Fire Cache. The ODF Fire Cache houses the critical equipment and supplies the agency’s teams and firefighters rely on when fighting a wildfire.

Governor Kotek was joined by ODF Deputy Director of Fire Operations Kyle Williams, Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) Mariana Ruiz-Temple, Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Erin McMahon, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard Alan Gronewold, Public Utility Commission (PUC) Executive Director Nolan Moser, Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and Department of Human Services (ODHS) Office of Resilience and Emergency Management (OREM) Director Ed Flick.

The Governor briefed members of the press on what subject matter experts anticipate in the 2025 fire season. Though it is still too early to have insight into how the peak of the fire season will affect Oregon this year, forecasters are increasingly confident that the first half of the season will have hotter and drier weather conditions than what is normal for the western United States.

In Oregon’s 2024 fire season, regardless of jurisdiction, the state had a record-breaking year with 1,956 fires that burned more than 1.9 million acres.

Early detection and aggressive initial attack are the cornerstones to effective response and protection of Oregonians and our state’s natural resources. The state's fire protection system is administered through two primary agencies, ODF and OSFM, who coordinate closely with federal partners, sovereign Tribal nations, state and local partners, landowners and the contract firefighting community.

ODF is charged with the wildfire protection of 16 million acres across Oregon and is responsible for the state’s complete and coordinated wildfire protection system. With early detection systems like the Multi-Mission Aircraft and Wildfire Detection Camera Program, ODF responds quickly and efficiently to new fire starts. Using these early detection tools and aggressive initial attack tactics, ODF kept 93 percent of ODF fires at fewer than 10 acres in 2024.

ODF relies on more than 700 permanent and seasonal firefighters to staff over 300 engines, operate heavy equipment and serve on fire crews. Through call-when-needed contracts, the agency provides firefighting aviation assets to wildfires. Additionally, ODF works with the Oregon Military Department and out-of-state partners for additional firefighting resources.

OSFM is charged with supporting statewide community and structure protection against wildfire, through the partnerships with over 300 local fire departments. OSFM oversees the state’s Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) which mobilized to a record 17 urban wildfire conflagrations last year. Through OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon program, 76 new structural protection fire engines have been deployed to local fire departments across the state and “up-staffing grants” have once again been deployed this year to support the staffing of an additional 1,000 firefighters.

To rise to the challenge of the wildfire crisis in Oregon, OSFM is working diligently to prepare communities to be more resilient. Projects are underway across Oregon through community wildfire risk reduction grant funding. The agency and its partners have completed nearly 4,500 defensible space assessments. These assessments are critical to give home and property owners the knowledge to give them added protection against wildfire.

There are a few things Oregonians can do today to be prepared; start with small changes that have a big impact:

Space and prune trees to prevent fire from climbing into tree canopies and transferring fire to your homes.

Remove leaves, pine needles, bark mulch, and other debris within 100 feet of structures or up to your property line.

Clean roofs and gutters of flammable debris.

Move combustible materials—like mulch and firewood—away from your home.

Keep plants trimmed and clear of dead material, especially near the house.

Avoid planting directly under eaves; leave at least a five-foot buffer.

Know your evacuation routes, be two weeks readyand sign up for emergency alerts.

Know your local air quality smoke conditions by keeping up with DEQ’s Air now program.

