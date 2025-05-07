Innovation Saskatchewan Making an Impact at Uniting the Prairies Tech Conference

CANADA, May 7 - Released on May 7, 2025

Innovation Saskatchewan is proud to support Saskatchewan's tech sector through a $25,000 investment in Uniting the Prairies (UP), the Prairies' premier startup-focused tech conference hosted by Co.Labs.

The conference's unique focus on connecting tech founders with active investors and industry leaders attracts more than 650 investors, startups and community members from across the country. This event aims to showcase the province's rapidly evolving tech hub in Saskatoon.

"Saskatchewan has a thriving tech sector that is advancing world class technologies and generating significant growth across our province," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "Uniting the Prairies provides a unique opportunity to showcase both the innovators and the environment that support our renowned innovation ecosystem."

UP facilitates networking opportunities, potential funding through pitch competitions and insightful discussions with tech experts that catalyze tangible results for startup attendees. For example, in 2024, four women-led startups received a combined $135,000 from angel investors at the event, including $25,000 for Battleford, Sask.-based Combine Settings.

"Uniting the Prairies has grown into the largest annual gathering of the Saskatchewan tech community and a place to showcase the best and fastest growing prairie startups on the National stage," Uniting the Prairies and Executive Director of Co.Labs Jonathan Lipoth said. "We are all set for our biggest and best conference yet."

The province's tech sector is on track to surpass Saskatchewan's Growth Plan goal of tripling the tech sector by 2030, according to a report commissioned by Innovation Saskatchewan in 2024.

Notably, the report shows Saskatchewan's tech sector experienced a 108.6 per cent increase in employment growth rate since 2019 - the largest employment growth rate out of all prairie provinces, outpacing both Alberta and Manitoba.

In addition to funding programs and incentives like the Saskatchewan Technology Startup Incentive (STSI) and the Agtech Growth Fund (AGF), tech incubators such as Co.Labs have helped reduce technical risk and incentivize local investments in Saskatchewan companies, fueling growth.

UP participants can visit Innovation Saskatchewan's booth on site to learn how the agency helps Great Ideas Grow Here and enter to win a Work to Play Getaway in partnership with Tourism Saskatchewan.

The conference takes place May 7-8 at the Remai Modern in Saskatoon.

-30-

For more information, contact: