Dmytro Verzhykovskyi Wins Gold as Best SEO Professional at ECDMA Global Awards 2025

This Gold award is a testament to the power of strategic SEO in building a luxury brand from the ground up. I’m honored to be recognized by ECDMA and will continue to push the boundaries of excellence” — Dmytro Verzhykovskyi

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dmytro Verzhykovskyi , Digital Marketing and SEO Expert for Solomia Home, has been awarded Gold in the Best SEO Professional category at the prestigious ECDMA Global Awards 2025 . This accolade celebrates his transformative work in elevating Solomia Home, a luxury furniture store brand in the UAE, from zero online presence to global recognition within a single year.Starting in December 2023, Verzhykovskyi faced a blank slate: Solomia Home’s website had no traffic, no search rankings, and no visibility in the fiercely competitive luxury furniture market. Despite challenges like frequent Google algorithm updates in 2024, he drove exponential growth in organic traffic by crafting SEO strategies that targeted affluent buyers seeking premium furniture and interior design solutions. His innovative approach not only generated clicks but attracted a highly discerning audience, securing Solomia Home’s prominence in AI-powered search answers and establishing it as a trusted name among luxury consumers worldwide.The ECDMA Global Awards, a hallmark of excellence in digital marketing, e-commerce, and technology-driven innovation, selected winners through a rigorous process. A panel of over 80 independent jury members—comprising global industry leaders, agency experts, and academics—evaluated nominations using a transparent, criteria-based scoring system. ECDMA’s unique approach ensures awards reflect true merit, with multiple winners potentially earning Gold, Silver, or Bronze based on meeting strict excellence thresholds, rather than relative ranking.Verzhykovskyi’s achievement underscores his expertise in navigating complex SEO landscapes and delivering measurable results. His work has not only boosted Solomia Home’s global reach but also set a benchmark for innovation in the luxury furniture sector.For more information about Dmytro Verzhykovskyi’s work, visit https://verzhykovskyi.com/ . To explore Solomia Home’s luxury offerings, visit https://www.solomia-home.ae/ About Solomia HomeSolomia Home is a premier luxury furniture and interior design brand based in Dubai, UAE, specializing in modern Italian designs, exclusive collections from brands like Versace Home and Fendi Casa, and bespoke craftsmanship. Located at Dubai Mall Zabeel, Solomia Home is celebrated for its award-winning Versace Home showroom, recognized at the International Property Awards 2025.About ECDMA Global AwardsThe ECDMA Global Awards honor outstanding achievements in digital marketing, e-commerce, and technology-driven business innovation. Judged by a global panel of independent experts, the awards recognize excellence through a transparent, merit-based scoring system, setting a standard for the international digital community.

