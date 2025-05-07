Fighting Recidivism: Governor Hochul Announces Reforms in FY26 State Budget to Improve the Discovery Process and Crack Down on Crime

Staten Island District Attorney & DAASNY President Michael E. McMahon said, “New York's 2019 Discovery Reforms led to the dismissal of tens of thousands of misdemeanor and felony cases across our State, leaving countless victims and survivors without justice and jeopardizing public safety. As President of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York, I along with dedicated prosecutors from across the 'Empire State' are proud to have worked with Governor Hochul and our state legislators to enact commonsense changes to New York's discovery statutes that will prevent automatic and needless dismissals while the most open and transparent discovery law in the country. The amendments agreed to in this State Budget will help alleviate the onerous burdens placed on our prosecutors, prevent the thousands of absurd case dismissals, and halt the revolving door of recidivism plaguing New York State. I applaud Governor Hochul, my fellow district attorneys, legislative leaders Carl Heastie and Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and all those who advocated for these meaningful reforms, and thank them for their commitment to making our communities safer and our criminal justice system fairer and more efficient.”

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said, “I am grateful to the Governor and the Legislature for their collaborative efforts to enact prudent changes to the discovery laws. These modest amendments will assist in achieving justice for victims of crime and continue transparency to the accused. All stakeholders took great care to develop balanced reforms and redress the unintended consequences that led to an increase in technical dismissals over the past five years. This legislation is a significant step for public safety and a proud moment for all in New York.”

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, “In New York, we’re proving that a commitment to both safety and fairness are inextricable, and these changes to our discovery laws reflect that. By maintaining the most transparent discovery laws in the nation while preventing cases from being derailed over minor technical issues, we’re ensuring that the rights of the accused are protected, that those who commit serious crimes are held accountable, and victims of crime receive the justice they deserve. I commend Governor Hochul and the Legislature for taking this important step forward and for their dedication to justice for all New Yorkers.”

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, “I thank Governor Hochul, the State Senate and the State Assembly for finding common ground on New York’s discovery laws. The 2020 changes were the right step forward, but they have led to unintended consequences with thousands of cases statewide dismissed for technical violations of the discovery statute. The dismissals left victims of crime unprotected and without justice. The negotiated changes in the State Legislature will preserve the rights of the accused while improving public safety and protecting victims. New York has the most transparent discovery laws in the United States and the agreed upon changes will safeguard that designation.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr., said, “As Manhattan District Attorney I stand with survivors of crime, including domestic violence and sexual assault, and strongly believe they should all get their well-deserved day in court. The changes to our discovery statute are a meaningful step forward that will significantly improve our practice and advance public safety, while maintaining our state’s status as having the most open and transparent discovery law in the country. I want to thank Governor Hochul for championing the law through this session, our legislative leaders – specifically Speaker Carl Heastie and Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins – and the dozens of survivor advocacy groups, elected officials, business and community leaders and prosecutors from across the State who spoke out in favor of commonsense reforms to the law. This is a major step forward in our fight for public safety and justice for all.”