New Yorkers Encouraged to Sign Up for 'Triple Three Triple One'

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of “Triple Three Triple One” – a new real-time emergency and weather alert system – as part of the State’s Hurricane Preparedness Week recognition efforts. Managed by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES), this text option allows New Yorkers to text their county of residence to 3-3-3-1-1-1 to begin receiving real time emergency and weather alerts and updates directly to their phones. In New York City, text the name of your borough with no spaces. The system is not case sensitive. If you want all of metro New York, text NewYorkCity. Additionally, State-initiated hurricane preparedness activities include initiating the distribution of $15 million in flood-related equipment to counties and conducting specialized training for State emergency operations personnel.

“My highest priority is the safety of New Yorkers, especially during times of severe and unpredictable emergency events,” Governor Hochul said. “To best prepare for inclement weather – especially as hurricane season approaches – I am encouraging all New Yorkers to sign up for alerts so they can remain safe and vigilant when high-impact events occur.”

It’s easy to get started and free to sign up. New Yorkers can simply text the name of the county they’d like to receive alerts for to 3-3-3-1-1-1. Once the text message is sent, users will automatically be enrolled and begin receiving emergency and weather alerts when they occur in their selected county. In New York City, text the name of your borough with no spaces. For example, StatenIsland. For the entire New York City metro area, text NewYorkCity. The system is not case sensitive. Users can also register to receive alerts for multiple counties by texting additional county names, one at a time. This will allow residents to stay up to date on alerts in areas where their loved ones may live. It is free to sign up for Triple Three Triple One and the service is available on all cellular carriers. Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “As Hurricane Season approaches, the launch of Triple Three Triple One alerting gives New Yorkers access to another tool that they can use to help keep themselves and their loved ones prepared for and safe during severe weather. And, it’s an additional way that we can assist our local emergency management partners. I encourage everyone to take a moment right now and text their county name to Triple Three Triple One.”

In addition to launching the Triple Three Triple One text alerts, New York State recently signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with 51 counties to provide them with $15 million of flood-related equipment and supplies. The equipment, being procured by DHSES includes pumps, generators, chain saws, and flood barrier technology.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. On April 3, Colorado State University released its preseason hurricane forecast, calling for above average activity in the tropical Atlantic with 17 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes predicted. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expected to release the 2025 Hurricane Outlook later in May.

In December 2023, Governor Hochul announced the creation of New York’s State Weather Risk Communication Center (SWRCC) at the State University of New York at Albany. The Center is a first-of-its kind operational collaboration between university researchers and state emergency managers and serves as a clearinghouse for critical weather information. It also works to develop tools to help emergency managers make informed decisions to help protect communities and examines how communicating extreme weather risks to the public can be improved.

New York State Weather Risk Communication Center Director Dr. Nick Bassill said, “Being prepared is crucial when it comes to extreme weather. New York is no stranger to the impacts hurricanes can have on our communities, so have a plan made ahead of time to ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones in the event of an emergency. Follow trusted news sources such as the National Weather Service and state and local government alerts, so you can respond accordingly when severe weather strikes.”

The National Weather Service said, "Everyone should learn their risk by considering the threats from tropical storms. Threats include storm surge, flooding from heavy rain, strong winds, tornadoes and rip currents. All of these threats can occur far from the center of a storm so pay attention to the latest forecasts and be alert for warnings."

State agencies undertake a number of activities to prepare for hurricane season including:

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services operates the State Office of Emergency Management (OEM). OEM routinely assists local governments, voluntary organizations, and private industry through a variety of emergency management programs including hazard identification, loss prevention, planning, training, operational response to emergencies, technical support, and disaster recovery assistance.

In April, OEM launched a weeklong State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Training and Simulation initiative created to introduce new staff to the major functions of the EOC. This initiative included EOC simulations, including one simulation focused on responding to a forecasted tropical storm. This training builds understanding across State OEM personnel so that during a real activation teams are prepared to respond accordingly.

DHSES also conducts the Citizen Preparedness Corps training program, along with the New York National Guard and the American Red Cross. The course provides an introduction to responding to a natural or human-caused disaster. Participants are advised on how to properly develop family emergency plans and stock up on emergency supplies. To date, more than 400,000 people have been trained.

The Department of Public Service reports New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State in the event of a hurricane or a major storm. Utilities maintain agreements with external contractors who may be able to assist in restoration efforts. Department of Public Service staff track utilities' work throughout all events and work to ensure appropriate staffing for regions that experience the greatest impact.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s hurricane preparedness efforts take place year-round. New and renewed assets are designed to meet or exceed the agency’s climate resilience guidelines, which consider the potential risks of climate change out to 2100. Across the agency’s airports, a host of flood protection measures have been implemented, including flood walls, flood rated doors, and deployable shields. At LaGuardia Airport, electrical substations, pumps, and newly constructed terminals have been elevated or protected to reduce the risk of hurricane flooding, even as sea levels rise. Other flood mitigation projects include installation of flexible floodproof barriers at the Holland Tunnel portals and a water intrusion protection system to seal off the iconic World Trade Center site from coastal storm surge. The Port Authority’s Office of Emergency Management tracks storm development, projecting eventual impacts on the New York and New Jersey region, and communicating with each Port Authority facility, where staff use customized information to respond to rapidly changing conditions.

For more information, visit the Hurricane Safety page on the DHSES website.